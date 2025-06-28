Wimbledon 2025: What is the Prize Money of the Event Featuring Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Others?

Winning the Quad Wheelchair singles and doubles titles at the 2019 Wimbledon, Dylan Alcott was over the moon. But what was special about this win was that it was his first Wimbledon triumph. And he was more awed by the atmosphere, by the fans who turned up in numbers to support them and watch them play. He could only describe it one way after his win: “Wimbledon is the Mecca, isn’t it, of tennis!”

Well, that Grand Slam is one of the 4 that graces us every year. And Wimbledon also happens to be the oldest Grand Slam of all, having its origin in 1877. There’s a class about this Grand Slam that sets it apart from the rest. A class that only geniuses like Roger Federer could symbolize. And now, the next generation has youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff who will carry the torch.

With a rich legacy and a magical and sophisticated ambience, Wimbledon is truly in a class of its own. So, it’s only apt that the prize money purse of the most prestigious 2025 Wimbledon also matches the panache of the Champions it hosts. So, let’s see what’s on offer for the participants who have started their journey from June 23rd.

What is the Prize Money Pool in the Wimbledon singles?

Starting the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ singles event, the winner of the 2025 edition gets £3,000,000. This happens to be 11.1% more than what the winner got in 2024. Who will be the Champion this time? And who will be the runners-up who get to walk away with 1.52 million GBP? That figure is 8.6% more than what the runners-up in 2024 got.

Each semi-finalist gets £775,000 while a player who makes the Quarter-final takes £400,000. Notably enough, each first-round participant is getting £66,000, which is 10% more than what their 2024 counterparts got. Second-rounders get £99k, the third-rounders £152,000 each, and ones who reach the fourth round make £240k.

via Imago 240702 — LONDON, July 2, 2024 — Coco Gauff celebrates after winning the women s singles first round match between Coco Gauff of the United States and Caroline Dolehide of the United States at Wimbledon tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 1, 2024. SPBRITAIN-LONDON-TENNIS-WIMBLEDON LixYing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Did you notice one thing? The prize money for both the women’s and the men’s events is the same. From the first round to the Finals, each and every one is receiving the same prize money if they belong to the same round bracket. That is quite progressive and amazing to see.

Moreover, the Single events also had prize earnings for the Qualifiers. The ones who can’t cross the first round of qualifiers will get £15,500. The 2nd-round qualifiers are being paid £26000. While the third-round competitors got to leave with £41,500 each.

That finishes the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Singles events. Which only means the focus will next be on the doubles events.

What is the Prize Money Pool in the doubles events?

The doubles events in the 2025 Wimbledon have some prominent names, including last year’s winners, Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez. They are seeded 12th this time, but what will surprise you is that they were the 11th seed in 2024. Yep, they won in 2024, and if they win it again in 2025, the pair takes home £680,000. The runners-up pair is receiving £345,000.

The 2 semi-finalist doubles teams get £174k each, while the quarterfinalists are getting £87,500 per team. The third, second, and first rounders are getting £43,750, £26,000, and £16,500, respectively. And that covers the doubles events, but not in their entirety. Did you forget about the mixed doubles? Yep, what we have been covering is the Men’s and the Ladies’ doubles.

When it comes to the mixed event, the Champions are getting £135000 for their efforts. The runners-up team gets almost half, £68000. Guess how much the semi-finalists are getting as prize earnings – £34,000 per team. The quarterfinalists’ teams have £17500 reserved for them, while the second rounders get £9000. Lastly, the ones who don’t make it past the first round are going home with £4500 per team.

Well, that wraps up the Doubles prize money pool. But more prize earnings are on offer. This is where the iconic Dylan Alcott comes in.

What is the Prize Purse of the Wheelchair Singles and Doubles event?

The wheelchair singles and doubles events of tennis allow players with either lower limb disabilities or both upper and lower limb disabilities to compete in the biggest tournaments of all. And Wimbledon has been regarded as the greatest tennis tournament of all time. So, when you win there, it’s not just money or the trophy you are getting. You are becoming a part of an immortal evergreen legacy.

But the prize money also matters, doesn’t it? So, the winner of the Wheelchair Singles event (both Gentlemen and Ladies) receives £68,000. The runners-up will get £36000. The semi-finalists are awarded £24000 each, while the ones whose campaign ends in the quarterfinals get £16,250. The 8 first-rounder participants who don’t progress to the quarterfinals take £10,750 each.

via Imago Credits – Instagram @kgmontjane1

The Quad Wheelchair event is for players with both upper and lower limb disabilities. There are 4 rounds, with the quarterfinalists getting £16,250. The ones who progress to the semis receive £24,000. The runners-up get £36,000 while the winner gets a £68,000 cash prize.

The wheelchair doubles events don’t have the mixed event, but the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ events have the same payout, that too for both the Wheelchair events and the Quad event. The winning team gets £30,000 while the runners-up get £15,000. The semi-finalists are liable for £9,000 per team, and the quarterfinalists £5,500 (not for Quad wheelchair doubles).

But this doesn’t end the story. There’s a new event in the 2025 Wimbledon where doubles teams are invited. And the winners get £35,000 per pair. The runners-up get £28,000. As for the participants who don’t clear the group stage, the 2nd-placed team, the 3rd-placed team, and the 4th-placed team make £24,000 each.

And that completes the entire tournament prize pool for the 138th edition of Wimbledon. The total prize money on offer is more than 50 million GBP.

What is the total Prize Money in the 2025 Wimbledon?

The cumulative prize money is approximately £53.5 million. This includes £19,414,000 money distribution to the Gentlemen’s and the Ladies’ Single events individually. Approximately 5 million GBP is earmarked for the qualifying round of the men’s and women’s singles. Little more than 6.5 million GBP is what the Double events have sanctioned. 1 million GBP is the total value of the Wheelchair and Quad Wheelchair Events. Taking the £621k for the Invitation event and the £1.5 million for Per Diems, the 2025 Wimbledon jackpot totals to a whopping 53.5 million GBP.

