Tour de France Saved From $167,633 Damage After 11 Bikes Got Stolen During the Tournament

“In the night from Saturday to Sunday, the Cofidis team was the victim of a burglary,” Team Cofidis wrote in their shocking official statement. “The door of the workshop truck was forced open, and eleven of our LOOK Cycle bikes were stolen despite the security measures that had been put in place,” the Tour de France equipment providers elaborated. As bizarre as this was, the timing was even worse.

The thieves struck just ahead of Stage 2. Cofidis scrambled to equip contestants with what they needed to ride from Lauwin-Planque to Boulogne-sur-Mer on Sunday. The losses were nothing minor either. Each bike cost around $15,233, which pushed the total loss to an eye-watering $167,633. However, Cofids and the French Police wasted no time trying to clean up the blunder as the search began.

Thankfully, the authorities didn’t take long to recover the valuable bikes. Cofids confirmed on Monday that the police tracked down and returned all 11 missing bikes. “The Look bikes, stolen overnight from Sunday to Monday, were recovered by law enforcement this Monday afternoon,” Team Cofidis said in a press release, as per Cycling News.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Uno-X Mobility Cycling

AD

This story is developing…