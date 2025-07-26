Untelevised Tour de France Incident Leaves ‘Fake Rider’ With Harsh Punishment and Five-Year Event Ban

Remember that “la bouteille collante” or “sticky bottle” controversy that whipped up a storm at the Tour de France? The iconic French race attracts thousands every year. Naturally, it’s not surprising to see sometimes athletes resorting to less-than-honorable tactics to nab a shortcut victory. But that doesn’t always work out according to plan, as Romain Bardet learned. After allegations of the cyclist holding on to his team car to gain advantage arose, the authorities swiftly disqualified Bardet. Another controversy returned to haunt the oldest of the three Grand Tours again this year.

Over the years, the Tour de France has come across some of the most talked-about controversies in sports history. And yet, every year, people keep coming back with their own version of sneaky maneuvers to post an illegal win. It wasn’t any different this time, either. But, thankfully, harsh punishment wasn’t too far behind.

An article from July 25 by France Info shared the story of how a “fake rider” was severely reprimanded while trying to secure a dishonorable win at the Tour de France’s stage 17. “…a man wanted to cross the finish line of the 17th stage of the Tour de France on his bike a few minutes before the first riders. After an immediate hearing, he was given an eight-month suspended prison sentence,” the report notes how the rider, born in 1994, was met with legal retribution instead of Tour de France laurels.

The pranster attempted to cross the finishing line in Valence in southeastern France on Wednesday, just minutes before the final sprint. However, the event authorities and police were swift to intercept the rider, who was promptly produced in court on charges of “entering a sports competition area disturbing the course of the competition, refusal to comply and violence against a person in public authority.”

Prosecutor Laurent de Caigny further said that the fake rider was dressed in a black helmet and a Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale team jersey, and would have entirely spoiled Italian rider Jonathan Milan’s day, who was speeding toward the finishing line as the first rider. As per more reports, the man was convicted thrice previously.

In light of the severity of the crime and the repetitive nature of the rider’s slip-ups, the person was handed a five-year ban from entering the event venue, along with a fine of 500 euros ($586) in damages, which is to be paid to the police officer who fell during the skirmish. The incident wasn’t televised, with most of the cameras hovering over Milan as he sprinted at full speed on his peloton.

Then again, this year’s Tour de France also has had its fair share of things to keep the fans hooked.

The 2025 Tour de France can’t keep calm

The 2025 Tour de France could be a milestone one for Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar. With three wins under his belt, the 26-year-old is eyeing his fourth on July 27 after his 2023 heartbreak. However, while he is now past the most grueling stage of the competition, Pogacar can’t wait to put the entire uphill climb in his rearview mirror.

“I can’t wait for the Tour de France to be over so I can get back to normal life,” the defending champion frowned after the exhaustive 171.5 km stage 18 from Vif to Courchevel Col de la Loze. “It’s still nice to ride there, even in the third week when you’re tired and annoyed by everybody around you, more or less, but yeah, you just want to go home,” Pogacar went on about despite his Tour de France legacy, this year’s race is taking a toll on him. The most ardent fans know what it takes to defend the yellow jersey. Naturally, Tadej’s words, despite being saddening, didn’t exactly surprise his followers.

But while Pogacar might have broken a few cycling hearts, the Tour de France connoisseurs also had something to be happy about. As the world’s most prestigious cycling race rages on in Europe, a veteran 3x winner of the race was the center of celebrations across the pond. On Wednesday, the Trump administration bestowed the coveted Congressional Gold Medal on Greg LeMond, who won the Tour de France in 29186, 1989, and 1990.

“The honor is more than I ever expected, and I accept it with deep gratitude and also with a profound sense of humility,” said the emotional Wooster High alum in a statement. Suffices to say, this year’s Tour de France will leave a lasting impact on the community’s memory for more than one reason!