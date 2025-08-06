Women Stars Help Tour de France Gain 7.4 Million Advantage Amid Pauline Ferrand-Prévot’s Record Race

It has been a long time in the making. For nearly four decades, no French cyclist has been able to take home the coveted yellow jersey from the Tour de France. But the wait has finally ended. With a thumping finish to stage nine, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot made history by becoming the first French star to win cycling’s biggest race since Jeannie Longo did it in 1989. And with that, the Tour de France also managed to attain history of its own.

This year’s Tour de France had many French people rolling their eyes. With the final stage of the men’s race being rerouted through Montmartre, residents of the region weren’t happy about how the decision could potentially disrupt their daily lives with an additional influx of tourists. However, by the time the women’s race ended, the entire nation had something to smile about, and the race also managed to cash in on the development.

On August 4, the official Togethxr account hit X to share the major milestone the oldest of the three Grand Tours attained in 2025. “The Tour De France Femmes brought in record-breaking numbers,” noted the social media update’s caption with glee before elaborating on the subject. As per the X post, “26 million viewers in France tuned in, making the 2025 event the most-watched ever, and an increase of 7.4 million viewers compared to 2024.”

