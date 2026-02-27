Two Years After Turning Pro, Olympic Medalist Makes Shocking NCAA Track & Field Eligibility Decision

Louie Hinchliffe burst into the scene looking like the prototype of the modern track star: a college-champion-turned-Olympic medalist, who walked away from the NCAA to chase glory at the Paris Olympics. Highlights worth mentioning are outpacing Noah Lyles in the heats for one, to finally capping it off with an honourable bronze as part of Great Britain’s 4×100‑meter relay. Evidently, there was little doubt that his college career was over. Or so everyone thought.

The 23-year-old had a stress fracture in the back, a hamstring injury, and was grieving from the loss of his father. This made his professional momentum decelerate as he spent a significant part of 2025 out of competition. However, instead of disappearing into the background of the sport, Hinchliffe made a twist.

His re-enrollment followed several months of compliance talks, which involved allowing his NIL contract with ASICS and official NCAA reinstatement procedures. It was a long process, and something like this is happening for the first time in NCAA athletics. The rule of eligibility is now questioned in the modern era.

The re-entry of former professional athletes to college competitions was almost unheard of, and Hinchliffe’s case is provoking the long-held beliefs regarding the amateur concept of collegiate sports. Some critics believe that this would lead to professional athletes being reinstated to college eligibility in other sporting events, but others believe it is a personal and academic victory, a chance for Hinchliffe to earn his degree and compete on the track.

He will be making his season debut at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Lubbock this weekend, and this will be his first collegiate competition since June 2024. The Brit will be trained under nine-time Olympic champion Carl Lewis, with whom Hinchliffe was keen to work again.

Carl Lewis on Hinchliffe’s return

This year, the sprinter had asked the coach to train him further, but Lewis had strictly declined the offer. He stated that he does not coach athletes who are not a part of the university. Therefore, Hinchliffe decided to reinstate himself in the program at Houston.

“For our program, it’s like getting a huge free agent to come back. We didn’t rush anything and did everything they asked us to do and went through the process,” Lewis told the Houston Chronicle.

“He said, ‘I made a mistake. I’m sorry. Can I come back?’ He owned it. I’m really proud of him for that,” he added.

Lewis played a big role in transforming his student into a serious athlete. After winning the medal in Paris, he let go of his availability at the NCAA and turned pro.

Hinchliffe moved back to the UK and trained under Richard Kilty. After two years, he realized that his career had stagnated and returned to Houston to resurrect his career. With the LA Olympics as a long-term goal, he will aim to flourish again under Lewis’ guidance.

When he again steps up with the Cougars, there will be a lot of eyeballs wondering how he can juggle the twin personas of former pro and collegiate star. His success will even shape the landscape of NCAA eligibility in the future.