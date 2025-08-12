Ally Batenhorst Clears Air on Shocking Beach Volleyball Change Weeks After Career Shift

“You have to learn little things like wind, and you’re outside and it’s only two of you, so little things like that are an adjustment for sure,” Ally Batenhorst told NBC while discussing her foray into beach volleyball. However, it seems the 23-year-old will have to adjust to a lot more than just the unique challenges of playing on the beach vs. the court. So, what’s the extra adjustment?

Earlier, Batenhorst uploaded a clip after getting her hands on her beach volleyball uniform with a sarcastic caption. “Just a subtle change from indoor,” Batenhorst joked in the caption and even added more in the closed captions. “Me realizing my new volleyball is literally a bikini,” she added. Soon, curious fans started asking her about the drastic outfit change. So much so that the former USC Trojan responded in a separate TikTok.

“A lot of comments about my last TikTok, about our beach volleyball uniform,” Ally Battenhorst started the video. However, this time she was with the woman who helped make the leap, Sara Hughes. “I’m with Sarah. This is my beach partner… We actually love them,” admitted the former Husker to make sure no one got the impression that she disliked them after the first video.

Credits: Instagram/ Omaha Supernovas

This story is developing…