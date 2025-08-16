Ally Batenhorst Makes Honest Taylor Swift Confession Alongside New Volleyball Partner

Let’s be real: There are few stars in the country’s volleyball circuit who can rival the celebrity status of Ally Batenhorst. Playing for Nebraska and then for the USC Trojans, Batenhorst has amassed a fan following that is rarely seen. And it seems like the opposite hitter loves being under the spotlight as well! Or maybe she’s just loving all the eyes being on her after her recent career update.

Just last month, the former Huskers’ star announced that she will put a halt to her professional career for the time being in the quest to win the 2028 Olympic gold. Partnering up with Olympian Sarah Hughes, Batenhorst revealed that she will be the new face of the USA’s beach volleyball for the next Games. But it does look like she’s not at all trying to stay away from public gaze while she perfects her skills with Hughes.

On August 15, Batenhorst shared a self-appreciating post on TikTok. Seen alongside her new beach volleyball partner, Ally can be seen watching some match from the stands, while making a snide claim. “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans wanna see in their spaces and on their screens….is more of me,” lip syncs Batenhorst to the audio, which is taken from Taylor Swift’s admission during her recent podcast debut with New Heights Show.

However, Batenhorst did have one confession of her own. Despite using the 14x Grammy winner’s clip, the volleyball, now beach volleyball, celebrity admitted that the pop sensation isn’t exactly her cup of tea. “not rly a swiftie but i love this sound,” noted Ally in the closed caption of the TikTok post. But a Swiftie or not, Batenhorst is right on one count: Fans do love seeing her. And what’s even more, they’re loving to see the newest USA beach volleyball duo bonding away from the court.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Ally Batenhorst

But whether the men want more of Ally’s presence in their sports or not, it is a fact that women athletes do want to follow in the NCAA Volleyball Championship finalists’ footsteps. Right after Batenhorst’s announcement to trade her Omaha Supernova career for a stint in beach volleyball, the PVF (now MLV) franchise announced that they will be filling the position by signing Merritt Beason, another Nebraska Husker star, and quite possibly, Ally’s successor in the pro team.

Batenhorst’s former teammate from Lincoln, Lexi Rodriguez, who is awaiting her second pro season with LOVB Omaha, also couldn’t help but cheer after the former announced her decision to represent and try to win gold for the country at the next Olympics. With all the cheers, both direct and passive, Batenhorst is obviously feeling like a million bucks. Her confidence also showed earlier this month, when Batenhorst helped Team Gummy Gainz post a second straight win at the Charlie Saikley 6-Man Beach Volleyball Tournament in Southern California.

Goes without saying, things are looking good, and Batenhorst has got just the right partner to ride the beach volleyball wave.

Ally Batenhorst and Sara Hughes look out for each other

For starters, her new partner’s health condition. Hughes, a 2024 Olympian and the 2023 world champ, suffered a leg injury right at the beginning of this year. But being the fighter Hughes is, she remained optimistic. “Looking forward to coming back better and stronger than ever before,” she wrote on Instagram. Thankfully, helping Batenhorst beam broadly, it looks like Sarah is recovering fast. Just three days ago, the beach volleyball star shared a clip of herself having a great workout session.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Susan Batenhorst

With Ally helping to set her up, Hughes made her first jump in months. “7 months post op Achilles Tendon surgery and back jumping in the sand!! So happy!” read her joyous caption. But while the team looks to get back to its peak potential to get on with their Olympic training, some fans are instead occupying themselves with the redundant stuff.

After Ally posted pics of herself in her new beach volleyball outfit on social media, some of her fans couldn’t get over the fact that the uniform looked skimpy compared to what they’re used to seeing her in. But Batenhorst wasn’t having any of the slandering against her new venture. “We actually love them,” Batenhorst cleared her stance on the matter, along with strong support from Hughes. Clealry, the duo has figured out how to give it back to the haters together.