Ally Batenhorst Quits Pro Volleyball to Join USA Olympian Sara Hughes in New Career Move

After her decorated NCAA career, Ally Batenhorst had a breakout debut year in pro volleyball with the PVF. Of the 44 sets she played during her debut season, Batenhorst notched 128 kills for an impressive 2.91 kills/set average. “Last home game today. Huge thanks to our amazing fans who make this experience so special,” she posted on April 27. Yet, little did the fans know it would be her last home game with the Supernovas.

The former Nebraska and USC volleyball star just dropped a bombshell, announcing the end of her pro volleyball journey, at least for now. “Thank you, Ally,” posted the official Omaha Supernovas Instagram page in their appreciation post. Now, you may be wondering why such a promising young talent like Batenhorst would suddenly quit the pro scene. Well, the outside hitter revealed exactly why, alongside Olympian Sara Hughes.

Hughes, who finished 5th in her beach volleyball Olympic debut, teamed up with Ally Batenhorst to make the announcement. “POV: We publicly announced we’re beach volleyball partners,” the now-former Supernova wrote in the closed captions of her TikTok with Sara Hughes, where the duo officially announced their beach volleyball partnership for Team USA.

