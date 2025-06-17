Dani Busboom Kelly Channels Penn State Rival in Teasing Nebraska Volleyball’s Future After Top 2027 Announcement

Penn State’s coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley scripted history last season. She beat Louisville’s Dani Busboom Kelly to become the first female head coach to hoist the coveted NCAA national title, and how! Because Schumacher-Cawley did it while fighting breast cancer. So now that NCAA teams are out hunting for commits, the #1 coach roped in national #1 Marin Collins for 2025.

“I cannot wait to officially be a part of the Penn State family. I’m counting down the days until I’m back on campus!” Collins wrote after signing with the Lions. However, it seems the Nittany Lions are far from done recruiting prospects because of a cryptic message with the Lions’ slogan “#WeAre” on X. Huskers Illustrated’s Lincoln Arneal confirmed that the Lions were on the prowl for prospects. Yet, it seems DBK won’t let the defending champions have all the fun.

Dani Busboom Kelly, who is now the head coach of Nebraska, dropped a similarly cryptic hint that something exciting was afoot. “What a couple of days!” DBK posted on X with four ‘boom’ emojis. Thankfully, we have Huskers’ reporter Lincoln Arneal, who shed some much-needed light on why Kelly sounded so excited. It turns out NU just got a couple of top prospects of their own.

“Malorie Boesiger is Nebraska’s first 2027 commitment. The 5-foot-9 setter is the No. 14-ranked prospect according to PrepVolleyball and No. 35 by PrepDig,” posted the Husker’s Illustrated writer. What’s more? Boesiger already has a Huskers connection. “The Norris rising junior will follow in the footsteps of her sister, Maisie, who is a senior defensive specialist at NU,” he added.

Maisie Boesiger, a senior Libero for the Nebraska Huskers, seemed over the moon as she posed while hugging her younger sister in front of the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The setter seemed equally ecstatic. “I want to give a B1G thank you to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan for the incredible opportunity to live out my dream. I’m staying home!!! GO BIG RED,” wrote the Nebraska native. But if you thought this was all Dani Busboom Kelly had in store, then you’d be wrong.

Dani Busboom Kelly has more in store

Her NCAA rival Katie Schumacher-Cawley is possibly getting ready to announce more signings. Meanwhile, Creighton has announced Libero Cora Bicknese and Setter Ellery DeBoer for their 2027 roster. So, not one to be outdone, BDK has picked up another volleyball talent and two more on the way. And if you have already connected the dots, those ‘boom’ emojis signified four more additions.

Lincoln Arneal once again confirmed it. “BOOM: Kendall Omoruyi is the second member of Nebraska’s 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4 middle blocker is the No. 1 rated prospect according to PrepDig and No. 4 rated by PrepVolleyball. She averaged 2.7 kills on a .342 hitting percentage for Casteel High School in suburban Phoenix,” the Volleyball State Podcast host wrote on X.

“She plays club volleyball for Arizona Storm, the same club as freshmen Teraya Sigler and Kenna Cogill,” he added. If those two names don’t ring a bell, then let me refresh your memory. Teraya Sigler was part of the five-girl group that committed to Nebraska in November 2024. Outside hitter Teraya Sigler, setter Campbell Flynn, opposite hitter Ryan Hunter, libero Keri Leimbach, and middle blocker Manaia Ogbechie joined Sigler.

However, Cogill was the first player to sign with Nebraska after Dani Busboom Kelly took over as head coach. So what about the two other booms in DBK’s post? Well, two remain secret for now. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to learn those names, as we have a hopeful post. “We are recording on Wednesday afternoon! Perhaps we will know all four by then,” Arneal said while replying to a fan. While the season is still a few months away, after two successful spring games and more commits on the way, the DBK era has truly begun.