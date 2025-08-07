Dani Busboom Kelly Exposes Players by Shutting Down Nebraska Alumni Match Rumor

After training under Dani Busboom Kelly for six months, which included playing two spring games against Kansas and Illinois, the Nebraska Huskers have come to like their new head coach. “It’s been super fun. She’s open to more ideas. She’s very… she’s laid-back,” Harper Murray said about DBK. In fact, DBK and the team’s bond seems to be going even better than John Cook anticipated.

The players and Nebraska’s new head coach have already built such a rapport that the players are comfortable playing small pranks with Coach Kelly. Just like everyone was comfortable cracking jokes during press conferences with John Cook, the girls decided to prank the media right before DBK spoke with them. They even found the perfect occasion to convince multiple reporters.

During the team’s most recent media availability, reporters asked if Dani Busboom Kelly would be playing in the upcoming Alumni Scrimmage. However, the 40-year-old didn’t give the answer they were expecting. “No, I’m past that,” Dani Busboom Kelly said without hesitation in a clip on Hail Varsity’s YouTube channel. “Shockingly, I’m past the like itch to play,” added the head coach.

Then came the revelation behind why they asked the former Louisville coach that question in the first place. “The girls have said that you play some in practice,” another reporter said after DBK answered with a resounding no. “I do not. They’re teasing you guys. I like, maybe, hit a couple of balls now and again, but I wouldn’t call it play,” Nebraska’s head coach confessed with a smile.

The former setter who earned the NCAA title under John Cook joked, “I may be set one or two also, but that’s only when I’m not moving.” Dani Busboom Kelly has had her fill of playing on the court. Not only did she win the NCAA title as a Husker’s setter, but she also earned another as Nebraska’s assistant coach. Now she is ready to win one as head coach. And talking about the alum game, it seems the girls will need DBK beside them for that one.

The ex-Huskers won’t need Dani Busboom Kelly

While the Nebraska Huskers will officially start their 2025 NCAA volleyball season with the AVCA First Serve Showcase, they’ve got two special games lined up before that. The first one is the Red-White Scrimmage (Exhibition), set for August 9. However, their real test before facing Pittsburgh on the opening day of the First Serve showcase will be the match against the ex-Nebraska stars.

To say the ex-Huskers team will have a stellar lineup might be an understatement. A star-studded alumni lineup includes Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson, two-time All-American Kelly Hunter, LOVB Omaha star Lauren Strivins, and libero Kenzie Mahoney. But wait, there’s more, as three PVF (now MLV after the historic merger) pros will join them.

Layla Blackwell (San Diego Mojo), Lindsay Krause (Omaha Supernovas), and her now-former Supernova teammate turned beach volleyball star Ally Batenhorst will play on the alumni team. So it’s safe to say that while this will only be an exhibition, the active Huskers squad will need Dani Busboom Kelly’s experience if they want to beat the ex-Huskers.

Thankfully, those looking to catch the intriguing clash live will have the chance to do so. The Nebraska Public Media will stream both exhibition matches. They broadcast the Nebraska Women’s Volleyball: Red-White Scrimmage at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 9. The Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Alumni Scrimmage will grace TV screens at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 16. So while Dani Busboom Kelly won’t play, she’ll be on the sidelines guiding her new team.