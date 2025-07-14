Dani Busboom Kelly Makes Honest Transfer Portal Confession Despite Earning Trust of New Nebraska Recruits

“There’s no rhyme or reason to what these people are doing and why they leave,” said former Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook about how the transfer portal causes chaos. Thankfully, though, his successor, Dani Busboom Kelly, hasn’t had to deal with the drama yet. But the 39-year-old coach also understands why young players are constantly on the lookout for a better opportunity.

Taking over the reins from the legendary coach wasn’t an easy responsibility to shoulder. But so far, so good. Despite the leadership change, none of the Nebraska players transferred elsewhere. Instead, making Kelly beam broader, stars who had previously committed to other programs, surprised fans across the country by announcing their desire to play for the Huskers instead in the 2025-26 season. But the former Louisville coach knows such things are bound to happen, given the high competition level of collegiate volleyball.

Busboom Kelly recently talked to Out of System about her journey as the new Nebraska coach so far. In the YouTube upload from July 7, she also made her thoughts clear on why she doesn’t wish to vilify athletes for wanting to secure their future by entering the transfer portal. On being asked whether she thought it’s more difficult nowadays to retain players, given how the talent pool is booming and players often get less play time, Kelly said, “I definitely think it’s harder to keep them, and you see it all over the country that players are transferring because they want to play, and you can’t blame them.”

Further mentioning how she also wanted to play as much as possible during her own playing days, the coach went on, “…there’s a lot of outside factors in that too when you’re not on the court. There’s money involved, and so you can’t blame somebody, but I do think if you can have a great plan and stick with that plan, and then also, again, communicating that, it should help with some retention.”

AD

The story is developing