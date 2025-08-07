Dani Busboom Kelly Opens Up on Nebraska Coaching Shift After Leaving Louisville Comfort: “Not All on the Same Page”

Dani Busboom Kelly leaving Louisville volleyball really signaled the end of an era for a program she turned into a national powerhouse. During her eight seasons, she guided the Cardinals to two NCAA runner-up finishes, three Final Four appearances, and four ACC championships, all while racking up an impressive 203-44 record and taking Louisville to the top level of college volleyball. Her success at Louisville, where she made history as the first woman to coach an undefeated regular season in the NCAA, really put her on the map as one of the most in-demand coaches in the sport.

But in the end, she just couldn’t resist the call of her alma mater, Nebraska. When legendary Huskers coach John Cook retired in January 2025, Busboom Kelly stepped into the role. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “I want to thank Troy Dannen, Dr. Jeffrey Gold, and Kristen Brown for their trust in me to continue the legacy of Nebraska volleyball. A huge thank you to John Cook. I would not be here without his mentorship and support. I’ve gotten chills listening to the roars in the Coliseum and now Devaney since I was nine years old. Nebraska is the greatest place in the world to play volleyball and I am honored to be a part of it once again! My family and I can’t wait to get to work and bring more championships home. Go Big Red!”

The transition definitely came with its share of emotional ups and downs. Busboom Kelly’s time in Louisville was all about building strong connections, whether it was with her longtime associate head coach, Dan Meske—who took over after her—or the players she led to amazing achievements. Still, getting the chance to go back to Nebraska, where she snagged a national championship as a player in 2006 and then again as an assistant in 2015, was something special. Dani Busboom Kelly is getting comfortable in her new role and is really leaning into the challenges that come with it, seeing them as chances to grow.

During a recent press conference featured on Hail Varsity’s YouTube channel, she shared her thoughts on the shift, saying, “I just think the change of environment has made me a better coach. I relied on some assistance that I’d had for eight years straight, seven and eight years at Louisville, and there was a very high level of comfort there. Coming here and not having worked with anybody has already made me better. I’ve had to explain things much clearer. We’re not all on the same page right away, so having more structured meetings with my staff. There’s not a lot that I would say personally; I’m doing different. It’s more managing my day, like talking to all you guys all the time. Just the fact that Nebraska volleyball is such a big deal for the state, I think that’s been the biggest difference.”

The coach’s honest comments really show the cultural differences between the two programs. On one hand, Louisville’s growth is a clear sign of her skills in building a team. On the other hand, Nebraska’s long-standing reputation as a state gem means it faces a lot more scrutiny and attention. Rebuilding staff dynamics, adapting to Nebraska’s unique fan expectations, and handling the logistical challenges of a program that often sells out arenas have really pushed Busboom Kelly to fine-tune her leadership style.

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Illinois at Nebraska Jan 30, 2025 Lincoln, Nebraska, USA Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly is introduced during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

At Louisville, she found success through consistency, but at Nebraska, she’s embracing the challenge of new partnerships. She’s realizing that better communication and organized processes are really enhancing her coaching skills. So, did you hear that she was pretty quick to shut down some recent rumors?

Dani Busboom Kelly was quick on that response

Dani Busboom Kelly, the head coach of Nebraska volleyball, and her players have really hit it off. Players like Harper Murray say she’s “super laid-back” and really open to new ideas. The team is already so comfortable with her that they even pull pranks during media sessions, like spreading a funny rumor that she would play in the upcoming Alumni Scrimmage.

When reporters asked her about participating, Busboom Kelly just laughed it off and said, “No, I’m past that. Shockingly, I’m past the like itch to play.” The fun back-and-forth really shows the easygoing but driven vibe she’s creating, especially when you compare it to the more serious approach of her predecessor, John Cook.

The Alumni Scrimmage is shaping up to be quite the event, with former Nebraska stars like Olympic gold medalist Jordan Larson, All-American Kelly Hunter, and pro players Lauren Stivrins and Kenzie Maloney all set to take part. Even though Busboom Kelly won’t be on the court, having her on the sidelines is going to be super important as the current Huskers go up against this tough alumni team. The match is happening on August 16 and will be shown on Nebraska Public Media. It’s an important warm-up before the Huskers kick off their official season against Pittsburgh.