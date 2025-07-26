Dani Busboom Kelly Reveals Coaching Shift as Motherhood Shaped Approach to Nebraska Challenge

It’s not often that you get to witness two completely different eras collide onscreen. Yet that’s exactly what happened on Inside The Coaching Mind podcast by former Nebraska Volleyball coach Terry Pettit. The man who helmed the Nebraska ship from 1977 to 1999 earned the program their first national title. Now, it’s Dani Busboom Kelly’s turn to define a new era, but the transition hasn’t been easy.

Terry Pettit summed up perfectly during his conversation with DBK. “We read about the major stresses in life, and three of them are moving, having a baby, and getting a new job. Okay. You’ve had all three in the last six months,” said the legendary coach, making Kelly chuckle. John Cook’s predecessor asked how that challenge has made her “a better coach” and hoped that Coach Kelly would shed some light on balancing pregnancy, motherhood, and coaching.

“I don’t know if it makes me a better coach. I think it helps me relate to our players a little bit better,” said the humble Huskers head coach. Motherhood is nothing new to Dani Busboom Kelly as she was already raising her now-three-year-old son Boone. “I think it helped certainly at Louisville, maybe not as much at Nebraska yet, but it helped me relate to our staff,” DBK told the 79-year-old.

“I’m not a very empathetic person by nature, but I think being a mom has brought that out in me. I think that’s been really good for coaching,” added the former Louisville Cardinals’ head coach. The 40-year-old coach also explained that the incredibly hectic schedule of bringing her second child into the world, whilst caring for her family and coaching, has taught her two valuable lessons.

“Time management is so important, but on top of that, just the communication. I work really hard and remind myself consistently to make sure my team and my staff know what I’m doing,” revealed Dani Busboom Kelly. This approach has also helped the Huskers accommodate their new coach better. “We’re still adjusting, but we’re super excited for the fall,” Harper Murray said about fitting in with DBK back in May.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Volleyball: Louisville vs Pittsburgh Dec 15, 2022 Omaha, Nebraska, US Louisville Cardinals head coach Dani Busboom Kelly talks with her assistants during the match against the Pittsburg Panthers in the semi-final match at CHI Health Center. Omaha CHI Health Center Nebraska US, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBranscombex 20221215_szo_bc7_0310

This story is developing…