Dani Busboom Kelly Reveals Fans’ 3k Mile Journey to Watch Nebraska Volleyball’s First Serve Game

“I had no idea we had this many Nebraska fans in Oregon,” said former Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook last November. The Huskers swept the Ducks 3-0 at the Matthew Knight Arena in front of 8,566 fans, and Cook was stunned to see how many of those were actually cheering for the visitors. And now, it looks like his successor, Dani Busboom Kelly, is set to enjoy her first season with the squad, with fans flying in from beyond the national borders to show their allegiance.

It’s no news that the Huskers have some of the most ardent fans in the country. But Busboom Kelly, who was appointed as the program’s new head coach in January after Coach Cook’s exit, probably didn’t imagine that fans are also located all over the American continents. Naturally, the Nebraska volleyball boss was pleasantly surprised to see the loyalists in the crowd as the team began its 2025 NCAA season.

The Huskers took on Stanford at the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday for the AVCA First Serve Showcase. A 3-0 sweep in pocket, Busboom Kelly was obviously feeling good. But, as per an Instagram post by Hurrdat Sports from August 25, the coach was heard noting her surprise about how some of the 15,734 fans came all the way from a whole different country to cheer for the Nebraska gals. “What Nebraska does obviously sets the bar, and this weekend showed that,” Dani said in the post-match presser, before revealing some incredible information.

“We’re becoming a worldwide brand. There was some girl, just today. And I was walking in, had her parents run up, ‘I came all the way from Columbia. The country, not Columbia, Missouri. The country of Columbia, just to see you guys this weekend’,” Busboom Kelly said, with a grin, on how the Huskers are attracting their fans from beyond the state borders.

The story is developing