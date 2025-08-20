Dani Busboom Kelly Reveals Major Nebraska Volleyball Stress Days Before AVCA First Serve Debut

“We got tested, and kind of felt some pressure, which was amazing going into next week,” Dani Busboom Kelly said after the Alumni match. Bergen Reilly, Rebekah Allick, Andi Jackson, Virginia Adriano, Harper Murray, Taylor Landfair, and Laney Choboy started the first set. However, by the time the dust settled, Kelly had used no less than seventeen players. “We got to see a lot of different players step up in that pressure. It really helped us figure out who we’re going to start,” Coach Kelly said during the post-match interview. Yet another dilemma persists.

The head coach was honest while discussing how she will find the space to give so many talented players enough court time throughout the season. “I’m very transparent with our team that this is something that stresses me out. I want nothing more than to see all of them play. They’ve all earned it,” Dani Busboom Kelly admitted during her chat with Huskers radio.

“But the bottom line is we can only write down seven players on the lineup. There are only so many points in each game to play different players and to experiment,” the volleyball coach explained. So, DBK is working to ensure that everyone on the squad understands that success is a long-term endeavor and that by the end of the year, their roles could change or evolve.

“They’re here for a reason, whether it’s right now or not. They’re going to impact this program one way or another,” added Dani Busboom Kelly. However, some players have definitely made a case for themselves early on. After the Red-White and Alumni Scrimmages, DBK shouted out newcomers like Manaia Ogbechie, Teraya Sigler, Virginia Adriano, and others. Yet, the coach’s August 22 starting lineup worries aren’t completely gone.

Dani Busboom Kelly’s squad impressed the alumni

You’d think that the two recent matches have helped the former Louisville coach narrow down who among the talented roster will start against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the AVCA First Serve showcase—her official debut as the new Huskers head coach. So everything’s sorted for the upcoming season opener, right? Well, not really. The multiple-time NCAA finalist believes that she might still get something wrong on August 22.

“It’s a little unsettling to not be 100% certain you are making the right (lineup) decisions as a coach,” Busboom Kelly said. Thankfully, the season will last for months, and DBK also believes she’ll have plenty of time to experiment and fine-tune in her freshman season as Nebraska’s head coach. Then again, one of the alumni who just played a match against the Huskers will say DBK doesn’t need to worry too much.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Volleyball: Louisville vs Pittsburgh Dec 15, 2022 Omaha, Nebraska, US Louisville Cardinals head coach Dani Busboom Kelly watches action against the Pittsburg Panthers in the semi-final match at CHI Health Center. Omaha CHI Health Center Nebraska US, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBranscombex 20221215_szo_bc7_0275

Take Ally Batenhorst, for example. The former Husker, who played for the USC Spartans in her senior year and is now pursuing beach volleyball, had a glowing review of the current Huskers squad. “They look really great… They have a huge roster, so many talented girls. I think they’re really gonna kill it this year,” the former Omaha Supernovas rookie said after the match.

Batenhorst agreed that it may take a few games for DBK to perfect the starting lineup. But “once they start coming together, it’s gonna be really, really, tough for the other teams,” the 23-year-old told Hail Varsity’s Ana Bellinghausen. So, while the Nebraska Huskers may face some growing pains, things are looking positive ahead of the NCAA season kickoff.