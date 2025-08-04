Dani Busboom Kelly Takes Crucial Break With Nebraska Volleyball Stars Before Big Debut

“I don’t think there’s anyone more deserving of this role,” said Rebekah Allick last week about her feelings on having Dani Busboom Kelly as Nebraska’s new volleyball head coach. After 25 years as the program’s boss, John Cook stepped down from his high seat in January, and his former student-athlete, DBK, was passed the duty to continue the work with the Huskers. And it seems like the new management is getting along just fine with the rest of the squad.

Having a new person as the coach after being led by the legendary coach Cook for the quarter of a century is bound to be a big transition. And yet, the Huskers looked pretty anchored as they await the start of a new era with Kelly. But before that, some crucial team bonding!

In an Instagram story from August 3, Coach Kelly shared a snapshot of the team’s recent outing. In “the perfect way to end the summer,” the Nebraska stars could be seen spending time together far away from the volleyball court and having a jolly good time as a team. In DBK’s IG story, one Husker star could be seen wake surfing while the rest of her teammates, accompanied by the coach herself, cheer their effort from the back of the boat. “Nebraska volleyball lake day,” noted a jubilant Kelly in her social media update, clearly highlighting that the squad had a grand time.

Further images from the outing were shared by the official Huskers Volleyball account on Instagram, where the athletes, Dani, and the crew were seen honing their surfing skills. “Thank you to the Tex family for hosting our team and making us feel at home!” the post also thanked the folks who helped to accommodate the team and provide them with the opportunity to try something other than trying to smash the volleyball into their opponents’ side of the court.

via Imago Credit – Instagram/Harper Murray

Don Tex, a member of the host family, was also elated. “It was our honor and pleasure, what a wonderful group of girls and coaches. We enjoyed it very much,” he wrote on Facebook, while also pledging his allegiance to the Huskers. But this wasn’t the first time that Kelly and the rest of the team spent time in close proximity away from the Lincoln campus.

Back in March, the entire team visited Hawaii as part of the preseason training. Kelly shared multiple moments from that trip on her social media, and everyone looked to be in high spirits, enjoying the cool waves and the breeze. But fans would claim that behind all the smiles lies the determined reminder that the team is getting to know each other as good as possible, with Kelly’s big challenge fast approaching.

Dani Busboom Kelly hopes to replicate her Louisville success with the Huskers

Dani was part of the Huskers roster that won the national championship in 2006. Suffices to say, she and coach Cook go a long way. After her collegiate career, Kelly tried her hand at coaching before being appointed the head coach for Louisville. Under her able guidance, the Cardinals reached the national championship match twice in the last three years. Naturally, when Cook wanted to pass on the baton, he felt it would be best if the program were to be led by one of his own.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Illinois at Nebraska Jan 30, 2025 Lincoln, Nebraska, USA Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena Nebraska USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDylanxWidgerx 20250130_lbm_oz8_056

And Kelly was justifiably moved. “The opportunity to come home to Nebraska is more than a dream come true…A huge thank you to John Cook. I would not be here without his mentorship and support,” she said upon arriving in Lincoln. As she took over the reins, it seemed like the athletes and staff also put their confidence behind the new head coach. None of the existing stars left Nebraska in the transfer portal, while many staff members also decided to stay back, highlighting their faith in Kelly’s vision.

Moreover, Kelly even managed to rope in athletes who had previously committed to other programs. A big W even before the season started, indeed! Furthermore, while opposite hitter Harper Murray was initially apprehensive about the transition, she also seems to be getting along just fine with Dani now. Their bond has now become so strong that just days ago, at the Big Ten Volleyball Media Day, Kelly and Murray were seen sharing a special moment on stage while the former noted her admiration of the latter as a beacon of light for the team.

But how far will the good relationship among the players and the new coach take the Huskers once the 2026 NCAA season arrives? Keep an eye on our website to stay updated!