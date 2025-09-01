Dave Portnoy Receives Nebraska Volleyball Shocker at Recent IndyCar Nashville

Nebraska holds a special place in the world of volleyball. From filling up Memorial Stadium to set a new women’s sports attendance record to doing their best to unnerve the opponent with thunderous chants even on the road, the Nebraska volleyball community is always ready to show its support. Last year, even former head coach John Cook was taken aback after throngs of Huskers fans helped Oregon set a new record. Goes without saying that with the new management to lead the way, the fans would want to keep close tabs on the team’s performance. And how?

The Huskers took on No. 7 Kentucky at the Bridgestone Arena on August 31 for the Broadway Block Party. Naturally, many fans thought it would be a good idea to take a tour of the city along with watching their favorite team in action, and Dave Portnoy was amazed by the numbers. “I’m in Nashville for @IndyCarOnFOX and the town is painted red with Nebraska volleyball fans,” wrote the Barstool Sports president in an X post.

The 2025 IndyCar Series just concluded at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee. On the final Sunday of the event, Portnoy found himself in the fastest seat in motorsport as he led the NTT IndyCar field to the green flag. However, Portnoy also found himself pleasantly surprised by how many Nebraska volleyball fans were present in the city. But all that Huskers congregation did have something to be happy about, even in Tennessee.

Nebraska dropped the first two sets. But the Huskers showed once again why they’re considered one of the country’s top volleyball programs and rallied from behind to reverse sweep the Wildcats to win the match 3-2 (24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, and 15-8). Opposite hitter Harper Murray posted a career-high 23 kills, 15 digs, and 5 blocks, while team captain Bergen Reilly bagged an astounding 46 assists and 18 digs. Safe to say, it was a thrilling day at the Bridgestone Arena.

But far away from the court where Nebraska volleyball was flexing its muscle with generosity, Portnoy was having an exhilarating time as well. In an IndyCARonFOX YouTube short, Dave could be seen getting his motorsport gear on as he did a lap around the Nashville Speedway. But he couldn’t stop noting how he wasn’t a speed junkie at all, and he’d rather go much slower than he was for the occasion. And yet, despite his involvement in the IndyCar Series finale, Portnoy couldn’t help but be surprised by the Huskers’ fans’ enthusiasm to show up for the team. But that’s a pretty common thing, to be honest.

Back in the 2023 season, when Nebraska volleyball won its first outright Big Ten title since 2016, the fans made it a point to fill all stadiums, even on the road, to help the team to a stellar triumph. During the match against the Hawkeyes in November that year, the fans’ “Go Big Red!” chants filled the XTREAM Arena, cheering the team to a clean sweep over the hosts. The sonorous moment was recorded just days after the Memorial Stadium witnessed the gathering of 92,003 fans to set a new attendance record in women’s sports.

Luckily, the change of management hasn’t dampened the spirit, and Dani Busboom Kelly is also getting a taste of what it means to revel in the fans’ admiration.

The Nebraska volleyball fans keep showing up

Many would argue that it was the legendary John Cook who helped make Nebraska the volleyball capital of the USA. There’s not a lot to argue against the idea: With four national titles and mentoring countless future Olympians, Coach Cook elevated the Nebraska volleyball program, and the sport in general, to heights never seen before. After his exit as the head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly was appointed as the new boss of the team, and it looks like fans are making sure she experiences what it means to be a part of the Husker family as well.

Earlier this month, as fans gathered at the Indian Creek Golf Club for the Korn Ferry Tour, they could be seen keeping an eye out for the TV, which broadcast the Huskers’ first-ever intrasquad Red-White Scrimmage. “Doesn’t matter where, Nebraskans will be watching volleyball,” wrote Hurrdat Sports on social media, noting its amazement at how you can never take volleyball out of Nebraska folks, even if they’re hundreds of miles away from the home of the Cornhuskers.

Then, during Nebraska’s clash against Stanford for the AVCA First Serve Showcase, one fan made it a point to meet Busboom Kelly to inform her how they flew all the way from Colombia just to watch the team in action at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. Needless to say, the coach was elated to see such support. Nebraska takes on Write State next, for the Ameritas Players Challenge next Friday at the Devaney Sports Center. Do you think the fans will once again do their part and help the team maintain its pristine winning streak?