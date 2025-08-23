Harper Murray Makes Special Tribute to Dani Busboom Kelly, Alongside Lexi Rodriguez and John Cook

Dani Busboom Kelly must be feeling quite like the King of Rohan right now. “So it begins,” said Theoden King when he stood firm to defend Helm’s Deep from the oncoming hordes of Mordor. For Busboom Kelly, it’s not much different. After taking over the Nebraska volleyball program as the head coach, DBK begins her official journey as the Huskers host the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Devaney Center for the AVCA First Serve Showcase. Thankfully, though, it seems that, like the aged king from the Tolkeinverse, the volleyball coach also has her soldiers standing fast by her side.

Harper Murray, the Huskers’ star opposite hitter, shared an emotional pic via her Instagram story on August 22. Captioned, “gbr,” the IG update shows the names the 6-foot-2 OH will be carrying at the first official NCAA season-opener. In a heartwarming tribute, Murray pays her respects to the Huskers’ former #8, and her ex-teammate, Lexi Roriguez, along with John Cook, the former head coach, who led the program for twenty-five years. Along with her former colleagues, Murray’s finger-tapes also show Dani Busboom Kelly’s name.

The story is developing