Harper Murray Recalls Early Volleyball Miss After Training 1,600 Potential Nebraska Stars

Harper Murray had a lot to say during this year’s Big Volleyball Media Days, including which match she’s looking forward to the most. “Pitt at the beginning. Our home opener,” said NCAA Volleyball during a rapid-fire Q&A. However, the grand pre-season media event in Chicago also gave the volleyball stars a chance to reminisce, and the outside hitter discussed a hard-hitting topic.

“Sometimes I take it for granted for sure,” the 20-year-old said about the privileges she enjoys at Nebraska. As one of the most renowned volleyball schools in the nation, the Huskers treat their athletes well. In fact, athletic director Troy Dannen has promised even bigger things moving forward. So when Murray got the opportunity to teach over 1600 kids, she remembered her early days.

In fact, the massive two-day youth camp in Nebraska reminded Murray of the lack of volleyball culture in her hometown. “Someone asked me at the camp if I went to camps like this growing up, and my answer was no,” said Harper Murray after coaching the camp alongside Bergen Reilly. “I didn’t have people like Jordan Larson and Andi Jackson and Lexi to look up to like that,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So coaching during such camps has been special for the 20-year-old. “I’m able to do those camps and see how many little girls just don’t even really care about the volleyball. They just wanna be in our presence and give us a hug. We got a million hugs that day,” explained Murray. While Huskers’ camps are always packed, their most recent one exceeded everyone’s expectations.

AD

This year, the FlexWork Sports-sponsored youth camp at the Speedway Sports Complex saw hundreds of kids participate in each session. What was supposed to be a one-day camp became a two-day event because of the massive demand. “I wanna give back, and I want volleyball to continue to grow,” Harper Murray said, and the camp was the perfect opportunity. Yet, that’s not the only way Murray is making a positive impact in Nebraska.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harper Murray took on a noble initiative

“Anything we can do as Nebraska volleyball players to help grow the sport and grow our own brand, I’m willing to do it,” Murray said in the clip. However, the Michigan native doesn’t just want to give back to Nebraska through volleyball. The outside hitter has already embarked on her journey to do more the state that’s made her an NCAA star.

On July 11, Harper Murray teamed up with Nebraska-based organization Mourning Hope. The 20-year-old, who lost her father when she was just 6, helped the organization that helps children who have lost their parents deal with the grief and gives them a shot to bounce back in life, was delighted to collaborate with Murray to make a difference.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Harper Murray

“Proud to give back to the people of Nebraska & use NIL earnings to support Mourning Hope & help make a difference to kids grieving the loss of a parent,” Murray wrote on social media while posting about the collaboration. Mourning Hope also thanked the volleyball star for not only donating but also taking time out of her schedule to visit the kids at Mourning Hope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You’ve got a world-class athlete that is using her voice and her platform to show others that they too can not only survive a death loss that’s so significant in their life, but that they can thrive,” Woythaler-Runestad, Mourning Hope’s executive director, told the Lincoln Journal Star. It’s fair to say that for Harper Murray, giving back extends beyond helping the volleyball culture in Nebraska.