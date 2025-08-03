Harper Murray Recalls Fight With John Cook That Nearly Derailed Her Nebraska Volleyball Practice

“He gets on you, and he’s not going to baby you, you know. He wants you to be the best you can be, so he’s going to tell you what you don’t want to hear,” Harper Murray told Nebraska State Media. The exclusive clip comes ahead of NPM releasing its special tribute to Coach Cook. In this teaser for what’s in store for the fans, Harper Murray recalled a rare instance when she fought with Coach Cook.

So far, everything Murray has shared about her relationship with Coach Cook has only established the deep bond they share. The 69-year-old did it all, from standing beside the 20-year-old when no one would during her mental health and legal troubles to helping the outside hitter realize her potential. However, that doesn’t mean Murray got a free pass when Cook saw her do something wrong.

“He almost kicked me out of practice one time because I just was being – he likes to say I was being a brat,” Harper Murray explained about the practice incident. While she didn’t elaborate on why they fought, the Huskers’ star explained it was disruptive. “We were kind of going back and forth,” she confessed about tempers flaring. Cook later revealed more details in a TikTok.

The veteran coach explained that even Merritt Beason got involved and joked about getting “decked” shortly after. While that proved it wasn’t something too major, Murray revealed that showing some tough love was John Cook’s brand. “Later on, after practice, he called me, and he called my mom and asked if I was okay… Again, it’s that tough love,” she added.

This tough love also became apparent when Harper Murray was struggling with her mental health. While Coach Cook literally went against people to keep her on the team, he ensured that the then-19-year-old realized her mistake and moved forward. Now, six months after the 4x NCAA Championship-winning coach’s retirement, she’s grateful.

John Cook prepared Harper Murray

“Everything is different. We’re still adjusting, but we’re super excited for the fall,” Murray said a couple of months into training under Dani Busboom Kelly, and the success of the two spring games. Now, three months after their successful April matches, Murray has realized why Coach Cook took the decision to step down after the 2024 season.

“All love to John, but I think maybe we did need a little bit of a change. Dani’s been able to bring that out of all of us. It’s been super fun. She’s open to more ideas,” Harper Murray told HuskerOnline at the 2025 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. However, she is grateful that Coach Cook’s toughness has shaped her to take on a bigger role at Nebraska.

With seniors like Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason graduating after their 2024 campaign, the younger players will now look to the Nebraska Junior for guidance. In fact, that’s something she already got a taste of during the spring game. While the 20-year-old explained she isn’t the only leader on the court, she definitely is one of those setting the tone.

“It might be a little bit overwhelming at times, but I think that’s what’s so special about it. We have so many people that can lead,” Murray said during the interview. So it’s safe to say that Coach Cook’s tough love has worked its magic. What do you think? Tell is in the comments.