Harper Murray Reunites With Former Nebraska Volleyball Star Before Big Ten Season

“Everything is different,” Harper Murray admitted in May, that there’s dissimilarity between how things were under the former head coach, John Cook, and with the new management. However, some things always stay the same. For example: Your relationship with those you have won countless matches together for years.

Nebraska fans just can’t wait for the 2025 volleyball season to kick off. With Dani Busboom Kelly taking over the mantle of the head coach, the Huskers have high hopes of seeing the program continue building on the legacy of John Cook. Surely, opposite hitter Harper Murray will play a critical role in attaining that objective. On Saturday, she showed that she’s more than up for the task, while also reliving the olden days with a former squadmate.

In her Instagram story from August 9, the 6’2″ Huskers’ OH shared a snippet of her joyful reunion with a former Nebraska star during Saturday’s Red-White Scrimmage. Captioned, “look who’s here!!! missed my merbie,” the IG story showed Harper in a tight embrace with Merritt Beason, who used to be the Huskers’ star opposite hitter before moving on to play professionally for the Omaha Supernovas.

The former Nebraska captain was among the crowd in the John Cook Arena at the Devaney Center on Saturday, watching the new generation of Huskers stars in action. Along with Muray, newcomers Allie Sczech, Virginia Adriano, Manaia Ogbechie, and Kenna Cogill made their debut in front of 8,414 fans in Lincoln, as the Red team won 3-1 in four sets.

