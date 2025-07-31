Harper Murray Reveals Alarming Airport Incident Post Olivia Dunne and Gabby Thomas’ Complaints

“Weird.” That’s how Harper Murray described it, and honestly, that might be the most polite way to put it. The Nebraska volleyball star recently jumped on TikTok to share a story about being deliberately waited for by two strange men at a Chicago airport. They didn’t just show up as fans; they came prepared, clutching dozens of her photos and somehow knowing in advance about her five-hour flight delay. If this feels familiar, that’s because Gabby Thomas and Livvy Dunne had already rung the alarm about it. And now, Harper is confirming that something isn’t just off, it’s dangerous. Three top athletes. One airport. Still no answers. So, what exactly happened?

Let’s be clear: Harper isn’t just some college athlete flying under the radar. She’s the name to know in college volleyball right now. Last year, she racked up 391 kills and over 460 points as a sophomore, making her Nebraska’s second-highest scorer. Add to that a TikTok following of over 538,000 and 36 million likes, and you’ve got someone who’s not only dominant on the court but deeply recognizable off it. That visibility? It’s earned but it’s also being exploited. What happens when success makes you a target?

In her TikTok video, Harper Murray broke it down plainly. She flew to Chicago as she had to attend Big Ten Volleyball Media Day. But she visited a few days early to see friends. Even though she never posted about it but her flight was delayed five hours. And yet, two men were there, waiting, with stacks of printed photos for her to sign. “They apologized for the **** travel day that I had and how much of a horrible delay it was… so they knew my exact flight number, which is a little weird,” she said. She admitted she signed the 50-60 photos and took pictures with them, not because she wanted to, but because she didn’t know what else to do. As she puts it, “I was scared.”

via Imago X

Harper Murray confirmed that she spoke with Livvy Dunne about it. And guess what? Both of them realized the exact same thing, all three incidents (Harper’s, Gabby’s, and Livvy’s) happened at the same airport in Chicago. This isn’t a one-off. This is a pattern. “Obviously, we have no idea how these men know what flight we’re on,” Harper said.

Harper ended her video with a mix of frustration and resolve: “If you’re one of the guys that asked me to sign a photo, you’re weird, and stop stalking.” She doesn’t expect the video to change everything. But she posted it anyway, because someone had to. And right now, it’s clear: the more these stories pile up, the louder the call becomes. Even Olivia Dunne commented on Harper Murray’s video, “Stay safe girl.” She knows exactly how it feels. And while more athletes are finally speaking up, let’s not forget, none of this momentum would exist if Gabby Thomas hadn’t had the courage to go first.

Long before Harper Murray called it out, Gabby Thomas and Olivia Dunne were living it

Back in January 2025, Gabby Thomas came forward and said a group of middle-aged men were stalking her. But not once, but repeatedly at airports across the country. Thomas opened up about how these men somehow accessed her flight details. That’s not all. As she revealed that these men began appearing at both public and secure airport locations like Chicago O’Hare and Miami International. “They show up either at the front door of the airport… or at my gate, which means they have flight tickets and they get past security,” she revealed. The most chilling part? “They have my flight information… I don’t know if they’re hacking me.” This wasn’t random fandom, it was calculated intimidation.

By the time she recorded her video, the situation had spiraled into fear. “At this point, every time I travel, I’m afraid that these men… are going to show up and harass me,” she said. These men didn’t just wait, they chased her down with stacks of 40 photos, demanding autographs, and turned hostile when denied. “It’s really scary when I’m by myself.” She admitted she was losing control. And then…

Just months later, Olivia Dunne echoed Thomas’s concerns in her own video posted in May, 2025. “Every time I go to the airport, there’s a group of at least ten middle-aged men waiting for me and they harass me,” Dunne said. Like Thomas, Dunne described men chasing her with magazines and photos, yelling at her through TSA Pre-check lines, and causing loud scenes that alarmed fellow travelers. “They will yell at me and make a scene, and the people around me are scared,” she said tearfully. Even when traveling for family vacations, they found her. “It’s not just for big events,” she said. “They’re waiting there.” Her voice trembled as she added: “I fear that I’m being stalked, and I don’t know what to do.”

These stories, of Olivia Dunne, Gabby Thomas and now Harper Murray reveal a darker truth behind the glossy lens of sports celebrity: when access and obsession blur, it’s not admiration, it’s danger.