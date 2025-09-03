Harper Murray Reveals Avoiding ‘Evolving’ Volleyball Trick After Coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s Disapproval

“We’re still adjusting,” Harper Murray admitted after the Huskers’ first Spring Games under Dani Busboom Kelly. Unsurprising, considering that the outside hitter had grown used to the ways of John Cook and needed some time to adapt to the new coach’s way of handling business. But it seems like Kelly is also trying to make sure her team doesn’t get carried away by the trends and concentrates on sharpening its skills using the traditional ways.

The 6’2″ Huskers’ OH recently talked to the media, sharing some insights from Nebraska’s training sessions. In the YouTube upload by HuskerOnline from September 2, Murray was also heard talking about how Busboom Kelly has suggested that the former doesn’t give in to the rising trends in the sport. On being asked whether the star is trying out anything new under the new management, Harper said, “You know, Danny hates tipping, so I’m trying not to tip as much.”

However, Murray also noted that “tipping”, an offensive shot that relies more on gently placing the ball over the net to the opponent’s court instead of relying solely on spiked hits, is gaining traction in the sport. “Recently, it’s been working, so that’s kind of interesting to get used to just because tipping is something that is kind of evolving in the game,” the Ann Arbor native explained, while also mentioning that she’s trying not to do it since Dani isn’t a big fan of the move. And, so far, it does seem like the tip against tipping is playing out quite well for the Nebraska junior.

The Huskers are currently sitting comfortably on an unblemished 4-0 record, and at every match, Murray has managed to post incredible stats. In the official season opener against Pittsburgh, she led the squad with a team-high 15 kills to sweep the Panthers 3-0 at the sold-out Pinnacle Bank Arena for the AVCA First Serve. Just two days later, Murray posted 10 kills, 9 digs, and hit .308 as Dani’s girls dominated No. 6 Stanford at the same venue.

Against Lipscomb, Harper bagged seven kills, sharing the number with teammate Taylor Landfair. But it was the match against Kentucky for the Broadway Block Party last Sunday that saw Murray soar to new heights. Playing a crucial role in the Huskers’ reverse sweep over the Wildcats, the OH came up with a seminal career moment: She posted a career-high 23 kills, 15 digs, and five blocks. Safe to say, it looks like Busboom Kelly has been able to get the ball rolling on unleashing Murray’s true potential on the volleyball court. And the athlete isn’t shy to show her gratitude, either.

Ahead of the match against the Panthers, Murray took to social media to share how she carried DBK’s name on her finger tapes, alongside those of former coach John Cook and ex-teammate Lexi Rodriguez. A heartwarming tribute, undoubtedly. Furthermore, considering how Harper publicly noted her sadness over saying goodbye to Cook, we’d bet Busboom Kelly was also elated to see the former putting the new coach on the same mantle as the ex-head coach, whom Murray has often acknowledged as a “father figure” she looks up to.

The respect seems mutual, though.

DBK knows Harper Murray could be the poster girl the team needs

While Busboom Kelly might not approve of Murray’s tendency to tip the ball, the coach can’t ignore the fact that the latter brings a lot to the table as well. At the Big Ten Media Days in July, the Huskers’ boss didn’t hesitate to attest to Harper’s pivotal role in the squad. “I think Harper really embodies a lot of what this team is hoping to accomplish,” Kelly said, while nodding her hat at how the 7-time AVCA All-American has bounced back from rough patches with flying colors. The statement prompted Murray to joke about whether Dani was about to cry, further underscoring the strong bond they have forged in the short time working together.

Just days before the lucid interaction with the reporters, Kelly also mentioned that she has a lot of plans about whom to pair with Murray for the 2025 season. “I think it’s going to be a difficult decision,” the coach said, mentioning how deciding on who to pick from a roster that boasts stars like Taylor Landfair, Skylar Pierce, and Teraya Sigler in the same locker room can be tough work.

With their mutual admiration of each other’s capabilities in their respective roles, do you think the collaboration of Dani Busboom Kelly and Harper Murray will be able to end the long drought the Huskers have been facing over the NCAA title?