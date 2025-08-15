Harper Murray Reveals Secret Agreement With Fellow Huskers Driving Their Quest for NCAA Glory

Ever wondered what the most embarrassing moment in Harper Murray’s college volleyball career was? Hail Varsity’s Ana Bellinghausen did and asked the outside hitter when the two sat down for a chat ahead of Nebraska’s Alumni Scrimmage. “Losing to Texas,” said Murray as she burst into laughter. However, a lot of college volleyball icons’ NCAA dream is tied to that loss.

“I think we’re going to win three national championships in the next three years,” said an emotionally overwhelmed and frustrated Murray after losing to Texas in 2023. The backlash that followed the 20-year-old’s statement led her to one of the darkest times in her life. While Murray eventually emerged from that darkness as a more resilient person and athlete, what she said wasn’t a throwaway statement.

Harper Murray didn’t say the Huskers would win three NCAA titles just for the heck of it. It was a part of a goal the then-freshman and her teammates had set for themselves. “Winning a national championship for Nebraska has always been a goal of mine. Bergen, Andy, Laney, and I have always told each other, since coming into college, that we would win a minimum of two,” Murray told Bellinghausen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“So, minimum. We even told John,” the outside hitter revealed something she’s never told the media. We all know that’s impossible now, with the Huskers only making it to the semi-finals last year. However, the sentiment behind that secret agreement is still a big part of what drives the Huskers. Even after John Cook’s retirement, the UNL junior has a chance to earn two NCAA titles.

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Berger Reilly

“Maybe we need to redo this and tell Dani our deal. It’s always been a goal of ours,” Murray added during the interview. Then again, Murray doesn’t need to tell Dani Busboom Kelly for the coach to know exactly what the entire squad wants. In fact, DBK wants nothing less, and the Huskers now have a clean slate.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A new role for Harper Murray

For the last few seasons, the Huskers have been knocking at the door of the national title. In the last five years, Nebraska has lost two finals and one semi-final, and after winning four national titles, 3x AVCA Coach of the Year John Cook decided to step away. The veteran coach knew the Huskers needed fresher ideas and a hunger that he no longer had as a coach.

Fast-forward six months, and the woman he entrusted the Huskers to has done nothing but win during the summer. After sweeping Kansas and Illinois during their spring games, showcasing new moves on the court, Harper Murray and the team have emerged as the preseason No. 1 team. So, with the real challenge ahead of them, Murray has discussed her evolution into a leader.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Harper Murray

“It might be a little bit overwhelming at times, but I think that’s what’s so special about it. We have so many people that can lead,” the 20-year-old told HuskerOnline. And as a junior-year athlete, Murray is certainly among those leaders. “Bergen and I live together, and we’re complete opposites, but we both have different ways of leading,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, despite the previous setbacks, John Cook’s departure, adapting Dani Busboom Kelly’s methods, and taking more responsibility, Harper Murray and her teammates still have their eyes on the national title. The question is, can Murray finally win this year and stand a chance to fulfill her dream of winning at least two championship titles?