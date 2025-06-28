Illinois Volleyball Set to Receive Massive NIL Boost as New NCAA Bill Reshapes College Sports

After multiple delays and deliberation, Judge Claudia Wilken’s verdict changed college sports forever on June 6. Wilken approved a settlement that will see the NCAA pay $2.6 billion in back pay to athletes who started competing from 2016 onward in the next 10 years. Yes! That’s billion with a ‘b’. “It’s historic,” Sedona Prince, a former college basketball star and co-lead plaintiff of one of the three lawsuits, told ESPN. The verdict also opened the door for colleges to pay football, basketball, volleyball, and all other NIL athletes directly.

NCAA colleges will start paying their athletes via revenue sharing from an annual cap of $20.5 million. And if you thought that was a lot, ESPN reported the cap will rise every year for the next 10 years. Needless to say, such a tectonic shift in college athletics sent schools back to the drawing board. A fact that became apparent in Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman’s annual round table.

On Thursday, Josh Whitman spoke about Illinois Athletics’ plans to implement the new nuances of the new bill, in a whopping 107-minute opening statement. However, volleyball journalist Lincoln Arneal spotted something interesting in the notes the Illinois Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner posted on X. “The Illinois AD says volleyball will be among the top four sports to receive a portion of the school’s revenue share,” highlighted Arneal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Werner’s notes shed light on how the $20.5 million NIL boost will push volleyball to the forefront at Illinois. “Did not share how Illinois will split $20.5 million in revenue sharing among sports. Not exactly in line with general 75/15/5/5 model, but close to it. 98% of revenue share will go to football, basketball, women’s basketball, and volleyball,” the Illinois Inquirer writer posted.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The model dictates 75% goes to football, 15% to men’s basketball, 5% to women’s basketball, and 5% to other sports. Yet, Illinois athletics has switched things up, and volleyball is among the sports that are benefiting. The House vs. NCAA settlement has drawn some shocking comments, like Paul Finebaum’s “NCAA is dead” comment. However, what Illinois Volleyball has planned is set to evolve the positive impact that NIL has already had on the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Volleyball’s insane 935% growth

While the growing cap space will ultimately increase that $20.5 million number over the next 10 years, NIL has already transformed how much athletes earn. Not every athlete stacked millions onto their net worth like Olivia Dunne or Shedeur Sanders. Yet, tons of athletes across all college sports have capitalized on their name, image, and likeness to land lucrative deals.

Lincoln, Nebraska-based agency Opendorse’s Tucker McHugh revealed how NIL has helped volleyball athletes grow in the state. “This is not just a moment, this is the movement of women’s collegiate athletics,” he told KLKN. In December 2024, the new outlet reported that compensation in women’s volleyball jumped 935% in just under four years.

“It just adds fuel for what these athletes are interested in,” said the Opendorse campaign manager, whose company connects athletes with NIL opportunities. What’s more? Both current and former Nebraska Huskers’ athletes are shining examples of athletes capitalizing on NIL opportunities. Take Lexi Rodriguez and Harper Murray, for example.

Among the stars of the 2024 senior team, Rodriguez signed a deal with Panini America, becoming the first female NIL athlete to sign with the brand. “I definitely don’t think I would believe that,” she told On3 about the achievement. But hold your horses because there’s more. After Panini, Rodriguez signed a deal with Adidas. Then there’s Harper Murray, who has dealt with footwear brand Avoli. Now, with Illinois Volleyball’s latest move hints at an even brighter future.