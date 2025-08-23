brand-logo
John Cook Makes Honest Nebraska Volleyball Confession Amid AVCA First Serve Surprise: “Wanting to Coach”

ByDiptarko Paul

Aug 22, 2025 | 9:43 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

When John Cook announced her decision to step down from his role as the Huskers’ head coach, the legendary mentor assured that his move away from Lincoln wouldn’t stop him from rallying behind the Nebraska volleyball program. “I’m going to be the biggest cheerleader,” confessed an emotional Cook in January. However, as his former camp waited to begin their 2025 NCAA season, old habits seemed to kick in for the seasoned volleyball strategist.

On Friday, the Huskers hosted the Pittsburgh Panthers for the AVCA First Serve Showcase. Among others, the former Nebraska volleyball coach also showed up to soak in all the electrifying ambiance at the arena named after himself. But Cook wasn’t exactly satisfied to arrive at his old stomping ground as a mere spectator to the action from ringside.

In a post on X by the official NCAA Women’s Volleyball from August 22, John’s feelings were shared ahead of the Nebraska vs Pittsburgh match. On being asked if he was holding up okay, Cook said to the reporter, “I woke up this morning wanting to coach. And of course, now I’m really nervous watching them because it’s a really tight game.” His anxiety about the Huskers’ girls would fare was unfounded, though. At the season-opener, Nebraska volleyball trounced the visitors 3-1.

The story is developing

Can John Cook truly stay away from coaching, or is a comeback inevitable for the Huskers' legend?

