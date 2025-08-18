John Cook Reveals Huge Omaha Supernovas Update Days After Return to New Volleyball Role

When the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) merged with the MLV (Major League Volleyball) in a $325 million move, it was justifiably hailed as a landmark moment for the sport. But what further raised the fans’ eyebrows was the Omaha Supernovas announcing John Cook as their new General Manager and co-owner. “There’s no better place than Nebraska, and no better organization than the Supernovas, to help take this sport to the next level,” said the seasoned coach after his appointment. And now, just days after being appointed, Cook is already looking to take things to the next level.

For over 25 years, Cook served as the head coach of Nebraska’s volleyball program. Under his guidance, the Huskers have cemented themselves as one of the most prominent programs in the country, with aspiring athletes vying for a spot on the roster. Naturally, Cook’s return to Nebraska under the Supernovas’ banner only added to the fans’ delight after being disappointed when he departed from Lincoln.

Huskers Illustrated‘s Lincoln Arneal took to X on August 17 to share some incredible news, especially for the Nebraska fans.”According to GM John Cook on @VolleyballPod, the Omaha Supernovas are working to play a match at the Devaney Center next year,” Arneal wrote in his social media update, sharing what the former coach, and now MLV GM, said during the latter’s appearance on the Volleyball State Podcast. However, the Huskers’ insider also advised fans to hold their horses.

“Nothing is close to finalized yet, but they would have to work around gymnastics and wrestling schedules,” Arneal noted how various factors would need to align for Cook’s wishes to come true. But considering the stalwart status that John holds on the Lincoln campus, maybe the top brass at Nebraska wouldn’t mind giving the former head coach what he’s looking for. But why, you’d wonder, does the former Huskers’ boss even want to go back to his old stomping grounds?

Well, for starters, John Cook has become almost synonymous with Nebraska’s volleyball program. As the team’s head coach for a quarter of a century, Cook has brought four NCAA trophies to Lincoln, along with mentoring five future Olympians, three AVCA National Players of the Year, 72 AVCA All-Americans, and 10 conference players of the year. Obviously, the tenured former coach knows well the volleyball behemoth he has helped create over the years, and believes that will be the perfect squad to help test out his new team.

Or maybe it was Saturday’s Nebraska Alumni Scrimmage that prompted Cook to think of bringing his own twist to the recently held match. Jordan Larson, Ally Batenhorst, and several other emphatic Husker alums returned to their alma mater to take on the current roster ahead of the 2025 season. While the alums lost 3-1, the fans still made it abundantly clear that the former stars are still dearly loved.

When the alums came out for warmups before the match at the Devaney Center, 8,371 fans greeted them with a thunderous round of applause, creating a raucous an.d vibrant environment. Maybe John wants to experience that for himself once again. If the plan does pan out, the former Husker coach might need to prepare himself for a number of emotional reunions.

The Devaney Center will wait for John Cook with bated breath

Just today, Lexi Rodriguez, the libero who played for four years under John Cook until her NCAA career came to an end following the 2024 season, noted how exasperated she felt about being unable to participate in the inaugural Alumni Match. Being in Thailand for the upcoming FIVB Women’s Volleyball World Championship, the Illinois native reminisced about how she once thought of asking the coach to organize a match against the alums during her time as a Husker. Now that the match had happened, Lexi could only feel the heartache of having to watch the action from afar.

But we daresay she’d want to be there at the “Bob” next year. If she does, one would love to speculate whether the alumni match and Cook’s plan to bring the Supernovas to Lincoln could overlap for the former coach to catch a glimpse of Lexi. Moreover, if the MLV franchise does make the trip to Nebraska, he will also get to meet Dani Busboom Kelly once again.

Following Cook’s stepping down, Kelly was announced as the new head coach of the Huskers’ program. Dani, having helped Cook win the NCAA title in 2006, obviously has fond memories of her former mentor and even thanked John for his guidance over the years after accepting the job at Nebraska. Surely, if John Cook and the Supernovas visit Nebraska next year, Kelly would be more than elated to welcome them to the volleyball capital of the US.

But will all this actually pan out? Or is it all wishful thinking? Let us know your thoughts!