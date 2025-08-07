brand-logo
Jordan Larson’s New LOVB Nebraska Role Can Impact Lexi Rodriguez’s 2026 League Plans

BySagnik Bagchi

Aug 7, 2025 | 12:48 AM EDT

via Imago

The Pro Volleyball Federation merging with Major League Volleyball to create a unified MLV truly shook up the volleyball landscape. In fact, it seems to have sparked change in other volleyball leagues and teams. Take League One Volleyball’s LOVB Omaha, for example. The team just announced a rebranding with Olympic gold medalist and LOVB Omaha player Jordan Larson stepping up her role.

“Nebraska legend Jordan Larson headlines the ownership group for the rebranded LOVB Nebraska team,” Hail Varsity posted on X. With Larson already ranking among the founding athletes who led Omaha on the court, this seems like the perfect progression. However, as per Hail Varsity, Larson moving up the ladder could also redefine libero Lexi Rodriguez’s role.

LOVB Nebraska signed Lexi Rodriguez right out of college after she broke Justine Wong-Orantes’ digs record at Nebraska. Yet, the 22-year-old Husker icon barely played for the team, as Orantes was the team’s main libero for the majority of their inaugural season. That might change as the team rebrands to LOVB Nebraska. “Fans can expect Husker great Lexi Rodriguez on the squad again in 2026,” Hail Varsity added.

This story is developing….

Will Jordan Larson's leadership redefine LOVB Nebraska's success, or is it just a cosmetic change?

