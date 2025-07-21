Katie Schumacher-Cawley Pens Emotional ESPYs Tribute as Penn State Aims NCAA Two-Peat

Back in December last year, the Penn State Nittany Lions clinched their eighth NCAA D1 volleyball title by beating Louisville in four sets at the KFC Yum! Center. While that was obviously a testament to the athletes’ on-court prowess, it was also a major personal milestone for coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley. Not only did she lead the program to the national and Big 10 triumphs, but she did so while battling stage 2 breast cancer. That feat deserved all the laurels in the world, and the veteran coach couldn’t be more thankful.

Right after Penn State’s victory, Vice President Kamala Harris took to X to laud Schumacher-Cawley for her perseverance. “Her historic victory and perseverance this season are an inspiration to so many,” Harris wrote in a post. On Wednesday night, the volleyball coach received yet another tribute for her grit as she was honored with the Jimmy V Award for perseverance at the 2025 ESPYs. For understandable reasons, Katie was emotional afterwards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After her ESPYs honor, Schumacher-Cawley went on Instagram on July 20 to post a heartfelt message underscoring her jubilation. “I am beyond grateful for everyone who made it possible and for all that my family and I were able to experience thanks to the incredible generosity and heart of @vfoundation, @papahops19, @espn, and the entire ESPY’s team,” she wrote in her social media update, “It was more than just an event—it was a reminder of the power of people, purpose, and perseverance.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Highlighting that her journey through the turmoil has been tough, but one that was worth experiencing, Schumacher-Cawley went on, “Life has a way of throwing you off course at times, but I truly believe we find the people we need when we need them most,” as she thanked everyone who stood by her over the years.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Katie (@coachkatiepsu) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story is developing