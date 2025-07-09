Kentucky Volleyball Gains Early SEC Triumph, Beating Texas Longhorns Before NCAA Season

With a 23-8 overall record, the Kentucky volleyball team had a standout season in 2024. While Craig Skinner’s girls didn’t get past the regional final in the NCAA Championship that year, thanks to a 3-0 defeat to Pittsburgh, the Wildcats fared much better in the SEC. An eighth straight Southeastern Conference title win reaffirmed the program’s superiority over its regional peers beyond any doubt. And now, as the 2025 season awaits kick-off, it seems like the Wildcats’ triumphs from the past season are already making their colleagues project another big year ahead for Kentucky.

Skinner’s team will begin its 2025 campaign by taking on Lipscomb on August 30. Just a day after that, Kentucky volleyball is slated to lock horns with the intimidating Nebraska Huskers in the first-ever Broadway Block Party in a nationally broadcasted TV match. Quite a challenge to face in the very second match of the season! However, it looks like the SEC is confident that the program will rise up to the challenges with gusto.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per an X post from Jul 8 by Huskers Illustrated‘s Lincoln Arneal, Kentucky volleyball’s reason to smile in the preseason has been shared. “Kentucky edged Texas for the No. 1 spot by two points in the SEC preseason coaches poll,” reads the social media caption, as the accompanying image shows the Wildcats bagging 218 points, compared to the Longhorns’ 216, in the chart that was released on Tuesday. UK was also awarded nine of the 16 first-place votes in contrast to Texas, which had only six of those.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the reason to beam doesn’t end just there for Kentucky volleyball, no! Skinner, the winner of the 2024 SEC Coach of the Year title, once again had his volleyball wisdom approved as the Wildcats had four players named in the preseason All-SEC team, more than any other program in the conference.

AD