Lexi Rodriguez Celebrates Ally Batenhorst’s Bold Career Move Eyeing 2028 LA Olympic Glory

“Thank you, Ally. Wishing you the best on the sand!” the Omaha Supernovas captioned their farewell post for Ally Batenhorst on social media. It was a surprising turn of events for the promising pro who just finished her rookie PFV season. Drafted No. 15 overall in the second round of the 2024 PVF Draft, Batenhorst put on a standout performance, playing 44 sets with a 2.91 kill/set average. So what changed?

Well, world champion and Olympian Sara Hughes came knocking with an offer she couldn’t refuse. Hughes, who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics with beach volleyball partner Kelly Cheng, had been on the hunt for a new partner. And who better than the former USC volleyball star-turned-Olympian and a fellow Trojan and a fresh talent? Although this is a huge career change for the indoor volleyball star, she has the support of her former teammate and bestie, Lexi Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was super excited to hear her former Nebraska Huskers teammate embarking on the path to Olympic glory. So, the 22-year-old took to social media to share that excitement with the world. “My beach queen! Can’t wait to cheer you on,” the LOVB Omaha pro wrote while sharing Supernovas’ post on her Instagram story.

This story is developing…