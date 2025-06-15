Lexi Rodriguez Set to Reach New USA Volleyball Milestone After Lackluster LOVB Season

“Every time Lexi Rodriguez hits the court, magic’s been happening for Omaha,” said the announcer in a Lexi Rodriguez highlights reel that LOVB posted. It’s a shame that Rodriguez didn’t get the chance to create that magic too often. Why, you ask? Well, that’s because the former Nebraska Huskers volleyball star was barely part of the starting lineup for LOVB Omaha.

The libero, who broke Justine Wong-Orantes’ Nebraska Huskers record with 1,897 digs to her name, played mostly as the Olympic gold medalist’s backup in the Omaha roster. Fans didn’t even see Rodriguez make her home debut at Omaha until early March, despite the league kicking off in January. However, Rodriguez’s summer just became a lot more exciting as Team USA has come knocking with a huge opportunity.

Lexi Rodriguez is back in the national team pool after making her senior national team debut at the 2024 NORCECA Women’s Pan American Cup Final Six. However, this time, the competition is even bigger. “Lexi Rodriguez will make her Volleyball Nations League debut this week in Serbia as she makes the roster for Week Two,” wrote Huskers Illustrated’s Lincoln Arneal.

