Lexi Rodriguez Subtly Hard Launches Mystery Man, Leaving Former Teammates Stunned

Although the US Women’s Volleyball team bowed out of the 2025 Volleyball Nations League against Italy, Lexi Rodriguez stood out in her first-ever VNL. Rodriguez stepped onto the VNL court for the first time against Serbia and ended the night with the most digs (17). Even during Team USA’s losing effort against Italy, Rodriguez led with 14 digs. Meanwhile, she’d made more progress.

Rodriguez’s triumphant debut and consistency have already earned the former Nebraska Huskers star a place in the World Championship’s wide roster. So it’s safe to say a lot is going on as the 22-year-old enjoys her LOVB offseason. So maybe that’s why the libero dropped a photo dump on Instagram with the caption “heart is happy.” Yet, her former teammates noticed something.

Lexi Rodriguez didn’t feature photos from any particular event but rather a highlight reel of what she’s been up to both on and off the court. And it’s in some of those off-court glimpses that former Huskers teammates noticed a mystery guy. What’s more? Rodriguez subtly took the trouble to hide his face just enough so that random fans wouldn’t recognize him. Soon, the comments section was full of Huskers.

Nebraska libero Laney Choboy and outside hitter Harper Murray wrote ‘hard launch‘ while commenting on the post. However, they were not the only two people who hinted that Rodriguez gave fans a glimpse of her boyfriend. UNL’s Maisie Boesiger, Kennedi Orr, and other NCAA stars also hinted that Rodriguez was indeed launching her relationship on Insta.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Rodriguez (@lexi.rodriguez__) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This story is developing…