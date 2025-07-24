brand-logo
Madisen Skinner Cheers BF Jordan Whittington’s Latest Rams Update Amid Tough VNL Loss

BySagnik Bagchi

Jul 24, 2025 | 1:46 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Team USA’s 2025 Volleyball Nations League run came to a heartbreaking end against defending champions Italy. The team that kicked off the preliminary round met on the court again in the quarter finals, and the result was the same: a 3-0 sweep in favor of Italy. Madisen Skinner, who gave a 32-point performance in her VNL debut, struggled after the first set didn’t give up.

Although the rest of the squad also it their best shot, and even improved from their first encounter with Italy, the defending champions were just too good. Thankfully, despite the heartbreaking loss, the 24-year-old found something to cheer for. That’s because shortly after their loss to No. 1 Italy, the volleyball star’s footballer boyfriend starred in the LA Rams’ surprise merch drop.

“Royal & Sol Summer Collection. Inspired by the bold culture of booster clubs, created for Rams fans everywhere,” the Los Angeles Rams posted on social media. What’s more? The Rams’ 24-year-old wide receiver Jordan Whittington turned model for the photoshoot. Needless to say, Madisen Skinner was absolutely hyped. “Spectacular. Gimme 14 of em,” she wrote on her Instagram story while sharing the post.

article-image

via Imago

This story is developing…

Can Team USA bounce back stronger, or is Italy just too dominant in volleyball right now?

