Madisen Skinner’s NFL Boyfriend Jordan Whittington Shares Unseen Pictures for Birthday Tribute

Madisen Skinner must be feeling like on top of the world right now. Leading Team USA to defeat France in the last match of the second week of VNL, the former Longhorns star was justifiably on Cloud 9 ahead of turning 24. However, that’s not the only thing making Skinner’s birthday special.

When rumors of the 3x NCAA champ Madi Skinner dating Texas’s football sensation Jordan Whittington started doing the rounds, Longhorns fans could hardly keep their calm. After all, it’s not every day that a couple can draw parallels with the iconic Aaron & Sonya Richards-Ross! And yet, apart from users of only a few select social media platforms, Skinner and Whittington’s activities were mostly unreachable for most of their fans. But that’s all in the past now.

In her Instagram story from July 1, Skinner shared a special message for her rumored boyfriend, wide receiver Jordan Whittington. The LA Rams’ 213th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft took to IG to wish Skinner a happy birthday with a mushy message, “Happy Birthday Luvaaa,” and the former Longhorns’ volleyball player returned the favor with a lovey-dovey message of her own.

“thank you hun,” wrote Skinner in her own Insta story. This is the first time that the 3x NCAA champ went on a social media platform, other than TikTok that is, to share anything related to her relationship with the NFL star.

The story is developing