Madisen Skinner’s Wish Fulfilled as Sister Avery Skinner, Asija O’Neal Rejoin US Squad for VNL Week 3

Volleyball is coming home! After two weeks of scintillating volleyball action across Brazil and Serbia, the US Women’s Volleyball team will finally head to Arlington, Texas, for the third week of the Volleyball Nations League. With Team USA standing in the eighth spot of the table, the chance of making it to the Final Round and ending the VNL draft is looking every bit realistic. However, for Madisen Skinner, the upcoming week of the international tournament is much more than just that.

The USA won all four of its Week 2 matches. However, despite the win, the former Texas Longhorns hitter was left with a long face for not having that “little sister telekinesis” on the court, as Avery Skinner was left out of the roster for the second consecutive week of the VNL. But now, Madi can finally feel the heaving emotions of representing the Stars and Stripes on the international stage alongside her sibling.

In an article from July 7, the official USA Volleyball website revealed the roster for the upcoming week of VNL extravaganza. As per the article, Avery Skinner, the 2024 Paris Olympics silver medalist, will be making her 2025 VNL debut on home soil. The University of Kentucky alum was kept off the benches in the first two weeks of the competition, making many speculate that head coach Erik Sullivan was keeping the Olympian as a reserve until the Final Round. However, the third week will be a crucial stretch for the host team, and it looks like Coach Sullivan has eyes on adapting as per the situation.

Any slip-up in any of the four upcoming matches could crush the USA’s hopes of moving past the round-robin stage just like that. Naturally, having the Olympic medalist in the roster would give the team a fighting chance to make sure hiccups are avoided in Week 3 of the VNL. Understandably, Madisen Skinner would feel elated by the prospect of reuniting with her sister on the volleyball court.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Avery Skinner

This would be the second year that the Skinner sisters played side-by-side in the VNL. But both have been honing their skills rigorously despite being away from each other in between the two editions of the volleyball competition. Madisen made her pro debut as part of the LOVB Austin and led the team to victory in the inaugural season of the professional women’s league. Avery, on the other hand, has been doing pretty well herself with Chieri ’76 in Italy for the last couple of years.

However, the Skinner sisters wouldn’t be the only popular faces in the Week 3 roster.

Madisen Skinner will have all the help she needs to make it to the Final

Among others, former Nebraska Huskers libero Lexi Rodriguez will also be making her return to the roster for Week 3. Despite being on the roster in the previous week, the NCAA sensation didn’t get any playing time on the court. But things could finally change this time around. After all, Lexi is a bona fide legend in Lincoln, a popularity that has only grown thanks to her incredible pro debut season with LOVB Omaha. But even if her much-anticipated VNL debut does happen in Texas, Rodriguez will still hardly be the most sought-after face on the court.

via Imago Credit – EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA

Two of Avery’s Olympic teammates, middle blocker Dana Rettke and setter Jordyn Poulter, have also been named in the roster for the upcoming week of the Volleyball Nations League. Moreover, Madisen Skinner’s LOVB Austin teammate Asija O’Neal is also set to make her 2025 VNL Debut later this week. The Texas alum has been part of Team USA’s VNL roster since 2023, and her experience will certainly play a crucial role in giving volleyball fans a hope of seeing the team advance to the Final Round.

With all these incredible stars on the team, how well-poised do you think the USA looks ahead of Week 3? Tell us where you suspect the squad to finish before the Final Round in a comment!