Major Flaw in Kim Kardashian’s Volleyball Partnership Spotted by Close Friend

“I have the best advice for women… Get your f***ing a** up and work. Success is never easy. If you put in the work, you will see results.” That was Kim Kardashian’s message to women back in 2022. And love her or not, she walks that talk. With a $1.7 billion net worth and a brand empire, Kim has become an inspiration to women in business, pop culture, and lately, women’s sports. Yes!! Sports too. Need proof? Her brand SKIMS has partnered with the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball, boosting visibility for female athletes. But just when it seemed like Kim was becoming a powerhouse ally in the sport, a recent volleyball collab brought out a small but telling flaw and it came from someone who knows her best.

Kim’s latest move? A fresh partnership between SKIMS and League One Volleyball (LOVB). A fast-rising women’s volleyball league with deep youth roots and a brand-new professional circuit. The deal makes SKIMS the official loungewear, sleepwear, and intimates partner of LOVB, expanding the brand’s reach deeper into women’s sports. It’s a smart and timely move, especially as women’s volleyball is booming across the U.S. With competition heating up between SKIMS, Nike, and Lululemon, Kim is clearly playing to win. But beneath all the press buzz, it was a specific SKIMS product that sparked a reaction, not from critics, but from someone much closer to home. Curious what it was?

In her Instagram announcement, Kim Kardashian excitedly showed the new SKIMS drop: soft cotton shorts, tees, intimates and a sleek little black hair clip that she said was perfect for volleyball players. Over a behind-the-scenes clip, she narrated, “I just can’t wait for all the girls to get all these products… even our cute little hair clip to keep all the girls’ hair back when they’re playing volleyball.” The message was clear: empowerment meets comfort. But while fans admired the aesthetic, a small observation was about to make things very real. So, who called her out and how?

Natalie Ento, Kim Kardashian’s longtime bestie who knows what actually works on the court. After watching Kim’s story, Natalie couldn’t hold back and replied with honesty: “They wouldn’t wear that clip when they’re playing volleyball, lol. It’s not gonna hold their hair up.” She followed with a cheeky addition: “For aaaafter vb silly Kimbilly,” calling Kim by a playful nickname. Kim reposted the messages, laughing along and writing, “When your bestie is a Volleyball Coach 🥹😅!!! Calm down Coach Natalie @natalie5382.” Friendly? Totally. Funny? Absolutely. But under the laughter, Natalie’s comment revealed something important: that even billion-dollar brands can miss the mark on function. So what does this moment really say about fashion in sports?

Natalie wrapped it up perfectly with one last line: "These are intense volleyball players haha…" And there's the truth: women athletes need performance gear, not just photo-ready pieces. Kim Kardashian's heart is clearly in the right place, and her partnerships have opened real doors for visibility and support. Time and again, she shows up in unexpected but impactful ways. Remember the Afghan girls' soccer team? She helped fund their escape to safety when no one else could.

Kim Kardashian rescued Afghan athletes

Back in 2021, Kim Kardashian stepped up in a global crisis. When dozens of young Afghan girls from the country’s youth soccer team were stranded in Pakistan. When they were desperately trying to escape the th**at, Kim and her company SKIMS fully funded a charter flight that carried about 130 people players and their families, to safety in the U.K. The team had been stuck for weeks as their Pakistani visas ran out. “The danger and the stress was very high,” said Khalida Popal, former captain of the Afghan women’s soccer team, who coordinated the rescue. A key advocate, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, praised the move: “Thank you Kim Kardashian West and SKIMS for your magnanimous assistance to fund this flight and make it a reality.” Even in the Tokyo Olympics, too, she held out her helping hand. Wonder how?

In June 2021, Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS partnered with Team USA to provide official underwear, loungewear, and pajamas for all 626 female athletes competing at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics. “These women are incredible role models for younger girls… showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough,” Kim said. The collaboration extended to the 2022 Winter Games and the 2024 Olympics, with stars like gymnast Sunisa Lee (who called it “a dream come true”), swimmer Caeleb Dressel, and Paralympian Oksana Masters (“representation matters”) featured in SKIMS ads. Furthering inclusivity, SKIMS also launched an Adaptive Collection for individuals with limited mobility, which Paralympian Scout Bassett praised for its comfort and versatility: “It’s really great for people like myself… you can be standing, you can be sitting.”

While Kim Kardashian has since expanded SKIMS into sports partnerships, including basketball and now volleyball, this remains her life-changing action in support of female athletes.