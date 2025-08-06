Major League Volleyball Unveils Big Updates After Historic US Pro League Merger

Barely hours after the first reports flooded in of a major merger between the Pro Volleyball Federation and Major League Volleyball, it was official. The upcoming Major League Volleyball, which announced its plans to launch the MLV debut season in 2026 back in January, has just changed the pro volleyball landscape. A massive $325 million merger will see both leagues unify into one.

Not only was this massive news, but it was a massive surprise. While the MLV did announce that PFV’s Omaha Supernovas founder, Dany White, would move the team to the MLV, there were no other hints. Big Ten Network’s Emily Ehman reported that the MLV will have “at least 10 franchises, which will include the @OmahaSupernovas.” However, no one expected the whole PVF to merge with the MLV. Now we have more clarity on who the two other teams will be.

Sportico announced that the NBA’s Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and MLS’s D.C. United owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan would get expansion teams. And guess what? The report hit the nail on the head as Major League Soccer just announced its expansion teams. “Welcome D.C., to MLV,” and “Welcome Northern California, to MLV,” read captions for the two posts.

Now you may be wondering why the NBA and MLS team owners are getting their expansion teams. Well, that’s because they were among the investors who raised an additional $40 million to make this merger a reality. Vivek Ranadivé, Jason Levien, and Steve Kaplan joined the DeVos family and Olympic beach volleyball champ Kerri Walsh Jennings to raise the money.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring MLV to Northern California. Women’s volleyball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, with fan interest and viewership at an all-time high,” confessed the Sacramento Kings’ owner. He also added that merging the two leagues has given the chance to take women’s pro volleyball to a different level. In fact, they’re not going to wait.

Major League Volleyball dropped another bombshell

In its first press release as a unified MLV, the league dropped yet another surprise on unsuspecting volleyball fans. “The 2026 season will commence later this week, with the opening of the free agency signing period on Thursday, August 7, at 5 pm ET,” the official press release explained. Yet, that begs the question: How will the two new expansion teams join since they’ll make their debut in 2027?

Well, Major League Volleyball had an answer for that one as well. “Washington DC and Northern California, who will use ’26 to introduce fans to the league in advance of their inaugural seasons,” they added in the press release. So, for now, it seems the eight PVF teams will continue as an eight-team pro volleyball league. And why wouldn’t they?

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Brooke Nuneviller

After all, the Omaha Supernovas are the most popular pro women’s volleyball team in the nation. With 13,586 fans showing up for last season’s opener between Omaha and Atlanta, the Supernovas hold the national attendance record for pro volleyball. Neither the LOVB nor the AU Pro Volleyball Championship teams have come close to matching those numbers.

Needless to say, the existing Major League Volleyball teams, including the Supernovas, are pleased to be part of a unified league. “This is a defining moment for the Supernovas and professional volleyball in the United States,” said Omaha Supernovas president Diane Mendenhall as per KETV Omaha. Yet what do you think of this historic merger and planned expansion? Tell us in the comments.