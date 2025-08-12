Merrit Beason Reveals Reason Behind Omaha Switch Despite Successful Pro Debut in Atlanta

In December 2022, John Cook of Nebraska first made his case to Merrit Beason, urging her to choose Nebraska after she entered the transfer portal. But nearly two years later, the roles and stakes had shifted. Last week, Cook, who is now serving as the general manager of the Omaha Supernovas, was once again in recruitment mode. And this time, he convinced the 6-foot-4 opposite hitter to return to Nebraska for her sophomore campaign in the professional ranks and urged her to put the talent and firepower back into a state that knows her game all too well.

Beason became the first official signing announced by the Omaha Supernovas on Thursday. It marked a significant move just hours into the start of free agency. The announcement came before the 2026 season officially commenced later that evening, signaling the team’s intent to make a strong statement early in the signing period. And now, as the signings are done, Beason collects thoughts on her return to the state of volleyball in a recent interview.

When asked about the deal, Beason said, “Going into (free agency), I knew what Nebraska had to offer. Obviously, it is different from being at the University of Nebraska to being on a pro team here, but I wanted to get back to Omaha. That was kind of my top choice.” She also added, “I wanted to be back in Nebraska. It’s so cliché, but there is no place like Nebraska. Playing volleyball there is such a special and unique experience that I wanted to be able to have the opportunity to do it again.” She then also talked about her transition to Major League Volleyball.

Beason described the move from college volleyball to the professional level as a demanding adjustment. She realized that, unlike college, where her days were filled with team activities and a busy schedule, she now needed to be more deliberate in cultivating relationships. With more downtime and less constant interaction with teammates, Beason faced the challenge of staying connected and engaged, a whole new way outside the familiar college environment.

Beason joined an impressive group of players signed by the Supernovas on their opening day of free agency. Alongside her, Omaha secured agreements with talented setter Sydney Hilley and skilled libero Morgan Hentz, rounding out a strong initial roster move. She was progressing well with the Atlanta Vibe. But despite her impressive play in the debut, Beason chose to embrace the Omaha Supernovas.

Merrit Beason’s impressive Pro debut for the Atlanta Vibe

On January 11, 2025, Huskers represented both the teams- Supernovas and Vibe — where the atmosphere was electric for the largest crowd in Pro Volleyball Federation history, packed the CHI Health Center. Fans from both sides filled the stands. Ultimately, the Omaha Supernovas claimed victory over Merritt Beason and the Atlanta Vibe in front of 13,486 passionate supporters. The final scoreline read 22-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13. In that game, Beason showcased an excellent performance.

In her professional debut, Beason stood out by leading the Atlanta Vibe with a team-high 20 points. The Nebraska native and All-American opposite hitter entered the league as the top pick in last month’s PVF draft, a testament to her remarkable skill and potential. Her strong showing on the court highlighted why she was chosen first overall and hinted at a promising career ahead in the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Apart from that, Beason has played a vital role on Nebraska’s teams that reached the NCAA semifinals for consecutive years. It includes a standout run to the championship match in 2023, where her leadership and talent shone brightly. That same season, Beason posted a .282 hitting percentage and contributed 33 service aces, showcasing her all-around abilities. Throughout her college career, she was also part of the historic Nebraska team that took part in a landmark match at Memorial Stadium.

It drew a crowd of 92,003 spectators, which was a record-breaking attendance for any women’s sporting event worldwide. This moment underscored the rising enthusiasm for women’s volleyball in Merrit Beason’s era. The experience she gained competing in such high-stakes, record-setting matches has undoubtedly played a significant role in preparing her for the professional level.