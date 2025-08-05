NBA, MLS Owners Benefitted as $325 Million Pro Volleyball Merger Extends Opportunities

It’s barely been two weeks since the Omaha Supernovas announced Ally Batenhorst’s departure to pursue her Olympic beach volleyball dreams. Now, the entire Pro Volleyball Federation is poised to make a massive change. Back in January, Major League Volleyball announced its arrival, having raised over $100 million in investments, and Supernovas founder Danny White was a part of it.

White explained that the Supernovas will leave the PVF to join the MLV when it debuts next year. Well, as per the latest reports, the whole PVF is merging with the MLV for a combined value of $325 million. Now that’s huge news for the still fledgling pro volleyball scene. However, the merger will cross the $300 million mark thanks to an additional $40 million from other PVF, NBA, and MLS team owners.

“The DeVos family led the $40M investment. Other investors include Sac Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé and Olympic beach volleyball champ Kerri Walsh Jennings. D.C. United owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan are also investing and will be granted an expansion team, as will Ranadivé,” Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen posted on X.



AD

This story is developing…