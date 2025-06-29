Nebraska Star Harper Murray Pens Heartfelt Message With Friendly Warning to BFF-Turned-Rival

When Harper Murray wrote “my bff I miss u” while posting a TikTok with none other than ex-Husker Ally Batenhorst, no one was surprised. After all, Battenhorst played alongside Murray before transferring to USC for her senior year. However, the outside hitter’s fan base reacted very differently when she called another NCAA star her BFF in December 2024. So much so, that Murray connected on her own TikTok.

“I feel like u guys didn’t know we were friends,” she wrote, addressing the fans. Well, that’s because fans didn’t expect Murray to collaborate with Pittsburgh Volleyball star Olivia Babcock. While college volleyball fans were familiar with seeing the pair compete against one another on the stage, their “long distance” friendship was a pleasant surprise. So how could the 20-year-old skip wishing Babcock a happy birthday?

So the Nebraska Huskers junior took to Instagram to share an unseen clip of her cheering for Olivia Babcock as she made history. The short clip captured the moment when Babcock became the first Pitt Volleyball player in history to win the AVCA Player of the Year award. “You have the kindest soul. I am honored and grateful that I’ve been able to watch you accomplish what you have and continue to chase your dreams,” Harper Murray wrote in her story. However, there was a twist.

“You deserve and have earned everything that has come your way. I love you. Thank you for being my long-distance bff,” Murray wrote as she continued to praise the birthday girl. Yet, the 20-year-old also reminded everyone that they were rivals on the volleyball court as she issued a subtle challenge to her fellow NCAA star. “See u in August,” added Murray in anticipation of the upcoming volleyball season.

