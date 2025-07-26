brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Nebraska Volleyball Claims Top Big Ten Spot Despite John Cook’s Absence for Upcoming Season

BySagnik Bagchi

Jul 25, 2025 | 10:59 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

“I had no idea until this past week how many people have been touched and moved by Nebraska Volleyball. I want to thank everyone who reached out. It means a lot to me,” John Cook wrote, just three weeks after stepping down as Nebraska’s head coach. The overwhelming love from the fans surprised him. Yet, it’s what he wrote next that built on the anticipation.

The head coach of Nebraska for 25 years ensured the Huskers would have someone to lead them in his absence. “Let’s get ready for DBK and this 2025 team to unleash hell,” Cook wrote about his former pupil-turned-successor Dani Busboom Kelly. Now, a few months later, the Big Ten Conference’s preseason roundup just proved that the fans are indeed ready for the DBK era.

With the Big Ten Volleyball Media Days just around the corner (July 28-29), the conference just released its preseason honors and preseason poll on Thursday. Of the 18 colleges in the Big Ten Conference, Nebraska Volleyball came out on top. This happened despite losing two matches on the way to last year’s Big Ten title, having to share that title with Penn State, and Cook’s departure.

This story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Dani Busboom Kelly lead Nebraska Volleyball to new heights, or will Cook's legacy overshadow her?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved