Nebraska Volleyball Coach Shares Honest Advice for NCAA Athletes Amid Sport’s Surge in the U.S.

For the country’s volleyball fans, 2023 was a year to remember. When 92,003 attendees filled up the Memorial Stadium to watch Nebraska volleyball take on Omaha, lovers of the sport knew right then that a new age was upon them. Cut to 2025, and the fanbase has only grown, and a number of professional volleyball leagues have swooped in to take advantage of the situation. Naturally, in such a bustling and dynamic scene, it can get difficult for any player to decide which road they want to walk on.

When options are aplenty, choosing the best fit for you can get all the more difficult. However, Nebraska volleyball’s head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, believes that the diversity of alternatives is something that aspiring players can play to the best of their needs.

Talking to Out of System, the NCAA coach shared how she advises her players on choosing their paths after their collegiate careers come to an end. In the YouTube upload from July 7, DBK was asked about her thoughts on what she would suggest to players who are unsure about what they want to do after their time in the NCAA comes to a conclusion. “Man, I think the pro volleyball now, there’s no better time to try to get involved if you want to play,” said the Nebraska volleyball head coach without beating around the bush.

“…there’s a level for anybody, I feel like. You can go anywhere. So my recommendation would always be to probably get an agent or talk to alumni that have played in different areas and go for it,” Kelly’s solution to the players’ question was straightforward.

AD

The story is developing