Nebraska Volleyball Gains A.D. Troy Dannen’s Backing as NCAA Bill Sparks New Revenue-Sharing Era

“It’s been great. Dani is Dani, you know, and people that know her, how awesome she is,” Nebraska Volleyball assistant coach Jaylen Reyes said about spring 2025 on this week’s episode of The Volleyball State podcast. Despite John Cook retiring and Dani Busboom Kelly taking the reins, it didn’t really feel like a jarring end to one era. However, when it comes to the bigger picture, college sports certainly went through a tectonic shift.

With Judge Claudia Wilken signing the historic $2.6 billion settlement in the House vs. NCAA case, a new era for college sports began right there in that courtroom. As per the settlement, the NCAA will have to hand out $2.6 billion in revenue-sharing money to athletes who started competing from 2016 onward. And that monumental judgment seemed to be working in favor of college volleyball as Huskers A.D. Troy Dannen followed in Illinois’ footsteps.

Illinois’ Athletic Director Josh Whitman explained that the college will veer away from the 75/15/5/5 model. Instead, the college’s volleyball program would become one of the “top four sports to receive a portion of the school’s revenue share,” said Whitman. Now, Tory Dannen has hinted at something very similar for Nebraska Volleyball in an interview with the Lincoln Journal Star.

Besides revealing that 40 to 50 football players enjoy a direct revenue share, the Huskers’ strong volleyball program also benefits from it. Without giving away anything major, Dannen said the DBK’s girls will get a “higher percentage” than other NCAA volleyball powerhouses. He also hinted that the girls will get “a big chunk” of revenue sharing, as per the Lincoln Journal Star.

Dannen also noted Nebraska volleyball’s revenue-generating capacity while laying down the hints. And why wouldn’t he? After all, the Huskers keep setting standards even when it comes to the monetary success of NCAA volleyball programs. “Nebraska volleyball continues to set the standard in women’s athletics as it turned a profit of $1.3 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year,” Huskers Illustrated’s Lincoln Arneal reported in January. However, Troy Dannen has a good reason for the secrecy surrounding the compensation breakdown.

Why Troy Dannen didn’t disclose Nebraska volleyball pay

While the Huskers had no qualms about revealing their Big Ten Media Day lineups (Dani Busboom Kelly, Rebekah Allick, and Harper Murray), not revealing any payment breakdown was a deliberate move. NU’s athletic director didn’t just refrain from giving volleyball numbers but also avoided revealing the same for any of the college’s sports programs.

At least, Illinois gave a hint of what breakdown they won’t follow when it comes to revenue sharing. “Did not share how Illinois will split $20.5 million in revenue sharing among sports. Not exactly in line with general 75/15/5/5 model, but close to it. 98% of revenue share will go to football, basketball, women’s basketball, and volleyball,” wrote Illinois Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner.

However, Dannen refused to even give that much of a hint for Nebraska Volleyball. Firstly, the experienced athletic director explained that the pay was like a “competitive piece” and for athletes’ eyes only, at least for now. Secondly, it was about responsibility. “These are not professional athletes by the definition of professional athlete,” said Dannen.

He explained that the fan blowback that athletes often take when not performing to their fullest will only exacerbate if they start disclosing who gets how much. “I think there’s a little bit of protection that we have an obligation to provide,” added Troy Dannen.

Although Nebraska volleyball is handing out 1 and 3-year contracts, the value of those contracts will remain on a need-to-know level for now. Maybe that’s why Illinois also kept its split under wraps. The revenue-sharing era hit college sports like a freight train, and most are still figuring out the right way to navigate through it.