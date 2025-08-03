Nebraska Volleyball Gains Apparent Jersey Update Ahead of New 2025 NCAA Season

The winds of change have been blowing in Nebraska ever since John Cook’s retirement in January. Thankfully, the Nebraska Volleyball head coach hasn’t left his team high and dry. In fact, he barely gave the girls time to breathe before announcing that former Husker-turned-Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly would replace him. Now, six months down the line, Harper Murray has said: “I think maybe we did need a little bit of a change.”

And the head coach isn’t the only thing that’s changed with the Nebraska Huskers during the summer of 2025. New signings and commitments, assistant coaches switching up their roles, and the Huskers straight-up surprising fans with new moves on the court—change has been comprehensive. Now, less than a month till the season kicks off, another change has apparently been made.

The source? A Huskers fan page on X. “Last names officially on the Husker Volleyball jersey,” Lil’ Red Volleyball posted on X. What’s more? They didn’t just write down a few words but posted a picture too. The snapshot showed someone holding up the back of a black jersey with Huskers Libero/Defensive Specialist Masie Boesiger’s surname on the back. The name was written in white with red borders.

Why is that important? Well, because red and white are the primary colors of NU. Not just Nebraska Volleyball, but everything, including football, basketball, and more sports, the red and white colorways. However, a black jersey with players’ names in white and red would be quite the unique twist, and keeping with the times, something new.

“I can’t wait to see the team wearing black jerseys again this season,” the fan page added on X. Thankfully, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly already gave fans a teaser, sporting the new jerseys on Jackson’s TikTok. Now all that’s left is Nebraska Volleyball’s official confirmation of the symbolic change DBK hopes to bring this season.

Nebraska Volleyball have gained an international talent

While Harper Murray will surprise fans with a secret new serve she hasn’t revealed yet, BDK has hyped up fans after signing an Italian pro volleyball star. 21-year-old Virginia Adriano signed with the Huskers back in May. The 6’5 opposite hitter has even learned English to fit in with the Huskers during the 2025 NCAA season. However, the real kicker is that she played pro volleyball in Italy.

While athletes in the US can’t play pro volleyball while competing at the university level, NIL has made all the difference. As per the NIL rules, Adriano will get three seasons to play with the Huskers for NCAA glory, as per 1011 News. In fact, she was under Nebraska Volleyball’s radar even when John Cook was still head coach. So why now? DBK answered.

“It just was a good fit. The timing was right, and we felt like Virginia could add a lot of value to this program. I think she’s a great blocker,” the former Louisville head coach told 1011 News. Naturally, a pro from Europe is bound to bring some new tricks up her sleeves. And that’s exactly what she did, as per middle blocker Rebekah Allick.

Speaking to the media during the Big Ten Volleyball Media Days, Allick explained how Adriano impressed everyone. “I love her range. There’s this one-line shot that my campers actually watched and they kept talking about the next day. So she’s got a lot of range as an attacker and blocker,” the Nebraska Volleyball senior told the press. So it’s not hard to believe Nebraska may commemorate all this change with a new jersey.