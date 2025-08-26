Nebraska Volleyball Joins NFL-Level Viewership Milestone as Sport’s U.S. Domination Grows

Any collegiate sports fan should already know by now that the Nebraska volleyball program has one of the strongest fandoms in the country, even without considering the time when 92,003 fans flocked to the Memorial Stadium in 2023, setting an attendance world record. Moreover, the release of the “No Place Like Nebraska” documentary last pre-season only added to the craze. And now, it looks like the Huskers have done it again.

Volleyball, undoubtedly, is a sport that’s on the rise in the USA. With the introduction of several professional women’s leagues, more and more fans are jumping aboard the bandwagon. And it’s safe to say that Nebraska volleyball is leading the charge: As the Huskers began their 2025 season, they once again just why they have the best fans in the country’s collegiate circuit.

An X post by Avid from August 25 shared the incredible viewership numbers from last Friday, when the Huskers took on the Pittsburgh Panthers for the AVCA First Serve Showcase. “Nebraska-Pitt on Friday night earned 771,000 viewers on FOX to become the second most-watched regular season match ever,” announces the sonorous caption of the social media update.

“It is the most watched regular season match that did not include an NFL lead-in,” the post shared some more incredible information.

