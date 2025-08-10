Nebraska Volleyball Star Breaks Down in Tears After Earning Special Honor Amidst Sold-Out Crowd

Surprise! Surprise! It’s another year, and another sold-out crowd gathered inside the Bob Devaney Center to watch the intrasquad Red-White Scrimmage. The only difference is that Dani Busboom Kelly is leading Nebraska Volleyball this year, and the play area is now known as the John Cook Arena, in honor of the former coach. However, people saw big changes on the court.

Last year, the Whites trumped the Reds 3-1 in the four-set battle, while the Reds flipped the script this year. In fact, the Reds swept the Whites in the first three hard-fought sets (25-23, 25-23, 25-22) before the Whites finally won set four (25-17). While many of the Huskers made their case for why they deserve to be in the starting lineup come August 22, one player stood out.

One of the unique twists about Nebraska Volleyball’s Red-White Scrimmage is that players switch sides, and the one player who managed to stay on the winning side for all four sets was middle blocker Rebekah Allick. Not just that, the senior even notched the highest kills of the night at 16 and felt overwhelmed as she earned the Lifter of the Year Award.

