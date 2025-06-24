Nebraska Volleyball Star Reveals Family Struggle Behind Career Choice Over Basketball

If you are a volleyball athlete looking to pursue your passion in the sport, chances are Nebraska volleyball is at the top of your collegiate list. Headed by the unrivaled John Cook for twenty-five years, the Huskers are one of the best volleyball programs in the country, and you’d understandably be over the moon to get in. That’s exactly how it was for Skyler Pierce.

The Nebraska volleyball staff signed the top-ranked outside hitter in 2023. It immediately felt like Pierce had found herself a place to call home for the next four years. The collaboration was also exciting for Coach Cook. The veteran coach called Skyler “an incredibly gifted athlete,” praising the new star-in-the-making at Lincoln. But at first, Skyler wasn’t sure volleyball was the path she wanted to take. But her family helped to make the decision final.

In a YouTube upload by Bump Set Chat from June 22, Skyler Pierce revealed how familial issues were what pushed her to pick Nebraska volleyball over a career in basketball. “My recruiting process kind of started in my eighth-grade year. I was still on the fence between if I wanted to play basketball or volleyball,” Pierce admitted how she was dabbling between the two options before finally making the ultimate call.

“In the end, it kind of came down to how far away do I want to be from home, especially because I’m like, my family was having a lot of medical issues. And I didn’t know if like, being 2100 miles away was really where I wanted to be. So Nebraska just ended up being the perfect fit,” the redshirt freshman shed light on why she had to forego basketball for volleyball. But she also acknowledged that other factors also weighed in.

“I started going to camps my freshman year, kind of all over the place. But Nebraska, since it was so close, I just ended up going to so many. So I built those connections with the coaches, the girls really early on. I kind of fell in love with the coaches, the atmosphere in Nebraska. And then the girls were amazing. Every time I came, they were so loving and so open to me,” Pierce went on about how the Nebraska volleyball just matched her vibe!

A member of the U.S. U21 National Team, Pierce recorded nine kills and two blocks in the final match. She was also an alternate team member for the U.S. Girls U19 Team that won the gold medal at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships in Croatia. She even led her high school, Olathe Northwest, to a third-place finish at the Kansas 6A state tournament as a senior.

In that tournament, the future Nebraska volleyball star averaged 4.6 kills per set with a .402 hitting percentage for the season. His total? 230 digs, 67 aces, and 43 blocks, which were enough to secure AVCA First-Team High School All-American honors. That’s quite the resume, indeed. Needless to say, Skyler will be an athlete who will undoubtedly uphold the high standards that the Nebraska volleyball team represents. However, she wouldn’t be the only one to do so.

Nebraska volleyball looks ready for the new season

Earlier this year, John Cook made a shocking announcement. After a quarter of a century of shaping Nebraska into the volleyball superpower it is today, the veteran coach finally stepped down from his role. He handed over the reins to Dani Busboom Kelly, and former Husker player and national champion team member. However, before departing, Cook bestowed his final gift to the program’s development. Five incredibly promising athletes who would be the future of the team.

via Imago NCAA, College League, USA Womens Volleyball: Louisville vs Pittsburgh Dec 15, 2022 Omaha, Nebraska, US Louisville Cardinals head coach Dani Busboom Kelly watches action against the Pittsburg Panthers in the semi-final match at CHI Health Center. Omaha CHI Health Center Nebraska US, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStevenxBranscombex 20221215_szo_bc7_0269

Campbell Flynn, Ryan Hunter, and Teraya Sigler were all highly ranked prospects in the class of 2026. And Cook roped in all of them to the arguably best volleyball team. For Sigler, it was special. “Little me would be screaming……Little T would not expect to be where she is now,” Sigler was heard saying in a social media post by Hail Varsity in January.

On the other hand, it does seem like Kelly is already following in the footsteps of her decorated predecessor. Within months of taking over Nebraska volleyball, the former Louisville coach has landed several top 2027 commitments. Among them, all eyes would definitely be on Malorie Boesiger, sister of Nebraska senior Maisie Boesiger.

With so many names being dropped, you’d suspect that the Nebraska volleyball team might have a good chance to win the national title this year. Moreover, with emphatic seniors like Harper Murray to lead the charge, young guns like Skyler Pierce might actually make their presence felt. But can they? What do you think? Tell us!