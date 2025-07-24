Nebraska Volleyball Stars Dominate Latest Player of the Year Watch List Amid Youth Camp Shocker

“The AVCA is pleased to reveal its preseason watchlist for the 2025 Division 1 Player of the Year Award,” said the AVCA spokesperson while announcing the first set of 10 players on the list. So far, the AVCA has released 20 names, with the final set of 10 awaiting publication. However, of all the colleges making it to that list, Nebraska volleyball has surpassed even the 2024 champions.

Among the different D1 colleges with multiple players on the list, including champions Penn State, the Huskers have the lead. Outside hitter Harper Murray, middle blocker Andi Jackson, and setter Berger Reilly have made it to the list. “They are joined in the 2nd group of nominees,” Huskers reporter Lincoln Arneal wrote on his X. And the timing couldn’t be any better.

While “DeLeye & Hudson (Kentucky), Washington (LSU), Heredia Colon (Miami), Rubin (Stanford), Kerr (Tenn) and Gibadlo (Utah),” have joined the Huskers, none of them are amidst a huge volleyball camp. That’s right. In an interesting coincidence, all three Nebraska volleyball stars who made the list are also conducting a massive volleyball youth camp. So just how big is it?

Well, in two sessions so far, over a thousand kids have already attended the two-day camp at Lincoln, Nebraska. Harper Murray shared Charlie Grayson Sheppard’s story from the camp. “Session 1. 600 kids for Nebraska VB Stars,” read the closed captions of the Instagram story. The second story revealed that “400+” kids attended session 2, but that probably wasn’t the end of it.

AD

via Imago Credits: Instagram/ Berger Reilly

This story is developing…