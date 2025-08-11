Nebraska Volleyball Takes Over Golf Course With Surprise Appearance at Korn Ferry Tour

You can take a Nebraskan away from the volleyball course, but you can’t take the volleyball out of the Nebraskan’s heart. With the 2025 season less than two weeks away from kicking off, Huskers fans can’t wait to see how things unfold. The anticipation is so high, it seems like Nebraska volleyball loyalists are keeping their eyes peeled for any development along the way.

The Huskers haven’t won the national title since 2017. With Dani Busboom Kelly appointed as the new boss of the program after legendary coach John Cook’s retirement, fans of Nebraska volleyball justifiably don’t want to miss a beat. So much so that they’re willing to follow the preseason games with earnest enthusiasm, even when far away from the volleyball court.

On Saturday, the Huskers played the Red-White Scrimmage, an intrasquad game which saw the lineup being mixed up for every set. On the same day, the Korn Ferry Tour was having its fair share of the action at the Indian Creek Golf Club, almost 600 miles away from Lincoln, NE. However, despite the distance, volleyball fans kept their eyes out for the match that was being played at the John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center, as shared in an X post by Hurrdat Sports from August 10.

“Doesn’t matter where, Nebraskans will be watching volleyball,” read the caption of the post, while the brief video clip showed the Red-White Scrimmage being broadcast on TV as the golfers updated themselves with whatever happened at Nebraska volleyball’s unique preseason game.

